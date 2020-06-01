ABERDEEN – They came out as strong as the mascot Tiger would indicate in their support of graduates of Aberdeen High School last Thursday night.
The graduates, all 44 strong of them, made their way into the parade route that ran down the street in a variety of different vehicles, each of which seemed to match the personality of each of the graduates.
There were BMWs, Corvettes, pickup trucks of all sorts of colors and condition, off-road four-wheelers with the drivers doing their stunts, and Jeeps upon Jeeps, even an old antique tractor that drew wild applause from the crowd lining the street.
Each of the vehicles made their way along the parade route, receiving their show of support. Various friends and relatives would run out to greet the graduate with their gifts and cards.
The parade route would eventually end at the doors to the auditorium where the graduate was able to cross the stage to receive their diploma from the chairperson of the Aberdeen school board.
With family, friends, relatives and classmates cheering them on, the parade and activities that followed will be remembered for many years, as much for the battle through the COVID-19 pandemic as for anything else they may have accomplished.
While graduation ceremonies of the past may have sent accolades to the best football players or basketball players and scholars in the form of Valedictorian messages and speeches, there was none of that available to the graduates Thursday, but each was honored in their own special way.