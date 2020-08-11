BLACKFOOT – The Aberdeen Senior Citizens Center requested an easement waiver for some equipment that is traditionally placed upon the roof of a building. The request comes after some new equipment would be placed on the side of the building directly in the county right of way.
Tiffany Olsen, the county’s Planning and Development director, along with Chase Hendricks, county civil attorney, worked in tandem to get the information necessary to complete a site review as well as wording the waiver for the location, then presented to the Bingham County commissioners on Tuesday afternoon regarding the adjustments that would be needed to allow the easement waiver. Both Olsen and Hendricks made it a point to acknowledge that it is in the best interest of the county to grant the easement waiver because it is not causing an issue for anyone up to this point.
Moreover, the commissioners went on to discuss ways to protect the investment in the equipment by the senior center.
Olsen changed the direction of the status update meeting to the agenda that will be tackled by the county planning and zoning commission today.
The agenda starts off with three Conditional Use Permit (CUP) requests. The first is by SafeLink Internet Services.
SafeLink is requesting a CUP to install an internet tower in Shelley near the butte. The tower is listed as a streamlined tower and not as bulky as other towers on the location. The tower rises to 80 feet tall and will be discussed and decided upon by the commission.
The second CUP is for the Phillips 66 gas station on Highway 26. They are requesting the option to install a new sign that will stand 40 feet tall with a setback of 70 feet. Moreover, the sign will cover 195 square feet of space and is proposed to be installed on the east side of the property near Groveland Road.
The final CUP request is for transfer of division rights. The applicant is requesting to transfer from one area of property they own to another.
The remainder of the agenda includes subdivisions and a zone change. The County Planning and Zoning Commission will be meeting today, August 12, at 7 PM. Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in Bingham County and its surrounding neighbors, the commission has decided to hold its meetings via Zoom. The link to the agenda as well as past agendas, decisions, and how each member voted are listed on the Bingham County website under Planning and Zoning.