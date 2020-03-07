BLACKFOOT — Residents of two Bingham County school districts will decide on levy issues Tuesday along with voting in Idaho’s presidential primary.
In Aberdeen, the district is seeking a levy in the amount of up to $950,000 per year for two years for maintenance and operations.
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $424.70 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year. A homeowner’s exemption applies up to a $200,000 primary residence. The annual cost to the homeowner with the exemption on the proposed supplemental levy is a tax of $212.35 per $100,000 per year. With the homeowner’s exemption, the cost would be $10.25 per month.
The Shelley district is seeking a supplemental levy of $575,000 per year for two years for maintenance and operations.
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on that proposed levy is a tax of $87 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year.
If voters in Tuesday’s primary are registered Republican, ballots open to them are Republican and non-partisan. If voters are registered Democratic, ballots open to them are Democratic and non-partisan. If voters are registered Constitution, ballots open to them are Constitution and non-partisan. Ballots open to unaffiliated voters are Democratic, Constitution, and non-partisan. Voters may change their party affiliation if they choose to do so.