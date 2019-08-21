FIRTH -- A Blackfoot man died Tuesday night from injuries sustained in a crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on Highway 91 just south of Firth.
Idaho State Police were called to the scene at N. 400 E. at 8:05 p.m. An ISP news release said a juvenile was driving a 1996 Ford F150 southbound on Highway 91 and attempted to make a left turn onto N 400 E. Behind this vehicle, Alan Bankhead, 57, of Blackfoot, was riding a 2011 Victory Cross Roads motorcycle. Police said Bankhead clipped the rear of the Ford F150 and was thrown from the motorcycle.
The news release said Bankhead was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet. Next of kin has been notified.
All lanes were blocked on the highway while police investigated at the scene. Police said all lanes reopened at 10:43 p.m.