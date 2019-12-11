BLACKFOOT -- Nic Transtrum has faced life-threatening challenges before, and he's not about to let an accident Wednesday that totaled his Blackhawk BBQ Pit equipment keep him or the business down.
Wednesday's accident was one of multiple crashes on Interstate 15 between Pocatello and Blackfoot due to snowy and icy roads.
At 10:50 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated the crash involving Transtrum and two passengers southbound on I-15 at milepost 88, south of Blackfoot.
Transtrum, 45, of Blackfoot, was travelling southbound in a 2000 Ford F250 pulling his 2014 food truck trailer when police said he hit an icy patch, fishtailed, left the right side of the roadway and struck the guard rail. The trailer flipped and caught fire. Landan Van Cleave, 19, of Blackfoot, and Teigen Erickson, 20, of Ammon were passengers in the vehicle.
Police said all occupants were wearing a seatbelt. Transtrum was transported by ground ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot, where he was treated and released. The southbound lanes were blocked for approximately two hours.
His business, which was launched in July, uses the name Blackhawk because Transtrum was a Blackhawk helicopter pilot assigned to an air assault unit in Iraq, where he flew 79 combat missions. His unit was called Phoenix, and now Transtrum and family friends are determined to have the business rise from the ashes of Wednesday's accident. His military career ended after he was injured on a mission.
Support for the business was pouring in quickly on Facebook after the accident, and Transtrum delivered an inspirational video message on its Facebook page as he was walking out of the hospital.
A Gofundme account has been set up by Christina Hoshino Reid at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-rebuild-blackhawk-bbq with a goal of $5,000 to help the families involved recover financially with costs insurance won't cover.
Transtrum is determined to get the business back on its feet as soon as possible.
In a statement released late Wednesday afternoon, Transtrum said:
"Live free -- Eat BBQ is our motto. We love the freedoms we have that allow us to enjoy life. BBQ is much more than good food but it’s something that brings family and friends together.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning and winter weather advisory for east Idaho warning the public about that storm, which is expected to hit this morning through Friday morning.
Another storm is forecast to hit east Idaho Friday night through Saturday night followed by the final storm in the series passing through on Sunday and Monday.
The storm forecast to hit this morning through Friday morning is expected to create hazardous driving conditions, especially in the higher elevations. The weather service is encouraging people driving in the region during the storm to make sure they have flashlights, food and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency.