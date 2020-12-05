BLACKFOOT – Issues highlighted in the addressing committee meeting just weeks ago have been at the forefront of county meetings with Public Works Director Dusty Whited and the county commissioners.
When the problems were brought to light by members of the committee, the county took the opportunity to look at their codes in an effort to ensure that the emergency responders are able to reach their destinations with as little problem as possible.
Commissioner Jessica Lewis stated that their focus on the addressing issue stems from the desire to support the fire departments, ambulances, and police officers. She continued expressing that she does not want people to face a misdemeanor for not having proper address markers at their residences and feels an amendment to the ordinance would be the right decision.
The continued discussions about the level of penalty have all led to the same conclusion; the county has no interest in charging people for not having the proper addressing markers up, but would rather use this opportunity to share the information so people understand the reasoning for wanting and requiring them for when emergencies arise.
Whited agreed with Lewis and said that currently with the temperatures in the area, it is not advisable to replace any of the failing reflective stickers because they will not stick well. He added that he requires a resolution to purchase a new lot of stickers for those who are in need of new address markers in the county and those who need to fix their current markers are able to purchase them from the county as listed in the ordinance.
No decisions were made on Wednesday surrounding the addressing concerns because they want to involve more input from different departments. Sheriff Craig Rowland has been a key source of knowledge on the subject for the commissioners and department heads on the subject because of his experience dealing with adjusting addresses years ago, and has been willing to have his officers aid the other departments in installing and replacing discarded markers. Rowland also suggested in previous meetings that it may be beneficial to involve youth groups, Scouts, churches, friends, and families to carry out any mass addressing.