Many of you are lucky, or maybe crafty enough, to have late-fall and winter grazing options, which help reduce feed costs and management inputs for a few months. Here are some considerations that might help you take advantage of dormant season grazing, while ensuring that your livestock and the forages continue to be productive.
Graze early in the growing season to increase forage availability during the dormant season. Stockpiling a pasture all summer for fall and winter grazing is a common strategy for reducing winter feed bills. However, as forages mature and dry out in late summer, total availability and forage quality decrease substantially. To exploit this natural cycle in your favor, graze lightly or moderately (or cut) prior to plant maturation early on in the growing season. If adequate moisture is available, early season grazing/cutting will stimulate regrowth in most plants, which sets that plant maturation back, therefore, increasing dormant season forage quality and sometimes availability. Additionally, crude protein and nutrient digestibility are typically greater in less mature plants. In most improved pastures with irrigation, early grazing prior to stockpiling will provide the best forage availability and quality for your animals after the first killing frost compared with plants left to grow and mature all summer. While it is a little late to apply this strategy this year, keep this in mind for next summer.
An important consideration to keep in mind for pastures without irrigation (such as upland pastures made up of perennial bunchgrasses) is to limit them to light grazing pressure early in the year when you want to graze during the fall/winter months, especially in dry years. These kinds of pastures may not be able to withstand, or provide enough forage for, multiple grazing occurrences within a year.
Leave some residual for plant winter survival and spring growth. It has been generally accepted that grazing during the dormant season is less damaging for grasses and other forages. In fact, some grasses produce more during the growing season following grazing during the dormant season. However, perennial plants are only inactive during the dormant season, not dead. They require energy stores to survive the winter and begin growing early in the spring. Some plants, like alfalfa, store their energy reserves in their root system, while others (especially grasses) store their energy in the 2-6 inches above ground, depending on the species. It is important not to graze your pasture to the ground, even in winter, for this reason. Additionally, waiting to graze until after the first killing frost will decrease risk.
Maximize stockpiled forages by managing livestock more intensively. Grazing animals will selectively graze, even during the dormant season. Implement a strip grazing strategy to maximize the available forage, encourage a more even graze, and decrease waste and trampling.
Graze in snow, but make sure they are still getting what they need. Snow will eventually be a limiting factor for winter grazing; however, cattle, sheep, and goats can all graze in snow over a foot deep. When forages are abundantly available, you may be able to push this limit, but be cautious when forage availability is getting low. It is important not to make them work harder for their feed than the energy they are able to consume can support.
Provide supplementation. Especially with the grasses in Idaho, the nutritional value of forages during the dormant season may not meet livestock maintenance needs, and especially those additional needs for growth or gestation. Supplementation may be required to make sure they are getting enough protein or energy for maintenance and to maximize production. It is relatively simple to clip a few samples and send them out for nutritional analyses to be sure.
Please contact myself (ellison@uidaho.edu) or your local Extension Educator/Specialist for more information on this topic, help clipping and sending forage samples, interpreting nutrient analyses, and identifying the specific nutritional needs of your animals. We can also help with cost/benefit analysis for different feeding/grazing options and supplementation strategies.