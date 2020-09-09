BLACKFOOT — There were more scattered reports of power outages remaining Wednesday in Bingham County as Idaho Power crews continued working to bring customers online after a major wind storm hit the area late Monday afternoon, bringing hurricane force gusts.
Meanwhile, residents pitched in to help each other remove and clean up debris from fallen trees, limbs, and branches, an effort which was aided by businesses as well. Gale Lim Construction was out cutting and moving fallen trees around the county as a free service.
Multiple buildings and communities in the Snake River School District were still without power Wednesday morning, resulting in another day of classes being canceled there. Power was restored to all buildings later in the day, meaning classes in Snake River will resume Thursday.
A regional outage coordinator with Idaho Power gave an estimate of 11,055 customers in Blackfoot and surrounding areas who lost power at the peak of the outage Monday.
For the entire eastern region, Idaho Power had a total of 20,878 customers out at the peak of the outage, according to company communications specialist Brad Bowlin.
“That includes Pocatello, of course, but the Blackfoot area was particularly hard hit,” Bowlin said Wednesday afternoon. “As of 2 p.m. (Wednesday), we still had 1,566 customers out in the eastern region and more than 1,000 of those were in and around Blackfoot. Another 67 were in Atomic City.”
The remaining outages from Wednesday afternoon reflected 455 separate incidents, which Bowlin said helps to explain why it has taken some time to restore power to many customers.
“A lot of these are small outages, scattered all over,” he added. “But it takes just as long to replace a broken crossarm on a distribution pole serving one household as it does to replace one on a local feeder that could be serving hundreds.”
Bowlin said power crews worked through the night Tuesday into Wednesday and restored power to about 4,500 customers in the region.
“As of (Wednesday) morning, we were still patrolling and assessing damage in some areas,” he added. “We currently have 13 crews working in the eastern region, some of which have been brought over from our Boise and Canyon operating centers.
“We hope to get folks back online just as soon as we can do so safely. We appreciate everyone’s patience. It’s an inconvenience any time the power goes out, and extended outages are particularly difficult. While this windstorm was an unusual event, it is a good opportunity to remind folks that we are headed into the fall and winter months, when weather-related outages are more likely to occur.”
Bowlin suggested visiting idahopower.com/outagetips for information on how to be prepared in the event of an outage.