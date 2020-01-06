BOISE — While investing in “K-through-career” education was listed as the top priority in Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s State of the State and budget address at the Capital Monday, investing in agriculture and resource management also received a fair amount of attention.
In his executive budget for Fiscal Year 2021, the governor is recommending $1.2 million in total dedicated funds to continue Idaho’s Good Neighbor Authority (GNA) and implement forest management activities under GNA occurring on the Idaho Panhandle and Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.
He recommends $250,000 from the General Fund to bolster the state’s Shared Stewardship Program to protect and manage wildlife and watershed restoration projects on various private and federal lands throughout Idaho.
Little suggested $400,000 for the state’s portion of the Wolf Control Program, showing an ongoing commitment to the program following a legislative removal of the sunset clause.
He recommends $408,000 in dedicated and federal funds to conduct enhanced research on wolf populations and evaluate methods to effectively manage them.
The governor is proposing that the Department of Agriculture use $95,000 in existing funds for the Farm Forward Program, serving farm and ranch families and U.S. military veterans by helping Idaho citizens remain in or enter agricultural professions. He said Idaho has lacked a central program to aggregate existing federal, state, and local resources.
The budget calls for a match for a new agriculture lab. Little is recommending $2 million in dedicated fund spending authority to match $8 million from the Permanent Building Fund for a new agriculture lab. The $10 million project is currently in the planning and design phase with construction to start as early as March of this year with a completion date of March 2021.
Little recommends 1.25 FTP and $35,000 in dedicated funds for an additional brand inspector in the Twin Falls District.
He’s calling for $15,000 to support the continuation of the Idaho Roadless Commission so Idaho continues to have better authority over federal lands.
Little suggests $95,000 for a position at the Office of Species Conservation to collaborate more closely with federal agencies on issues related to public lands.
The governor is recommending $75,000 to support the continuation of a 10-year University of Idaho study analyzing the impact of grazing on sage grouse.
Little suggests $2.7 million in ongoing federal funds for projects associated with the Coeur d’Alene Basin Restoration Plan.
He recommends $330,000 in total dedicated funds to expand the Department of Parks and Recreation’s summer off-highway vehicle maintenance program.
One-time dedicated funds in the amount of $120,000 for the design and construction of a new sewer and water system in Eagle Island State Park is recommended by the governor.
“In addition to feeling safe, our children and grandchildren will choose to stay in Idaho if they can maintain a high quality of life, including the ability to get out and enjoy Idaho’s open spaces,” the governor said in his State of the State address.
“We have an obligation to keep our public lands and waterways healthy, so that future generations can enjoy them as well.
“Idaho has chosen to lead in public land management.
“We have established a model of heightened collaboration with our federal land management partners under the Good Neighbor Authority and Shared Stewardship – two related initiatives that aim to reduce fire risk and create jobs in rural communities and proactively address the ongoing forest health crisis.
“I am seeking continued investments in these important efforts to propel us forward and show the rest of the country, yet again, that Idaho knows how to bring together diverse interests in a common pursuit – the health of our natural resources.
“I want to stretch that commitment to our natural resources even further.
“I am recommending the creation of a position at the Office of Species Conservation to work with federal agencies on public lands issues.
“Just as we approach our budgets prudently, we must also approach water management with an eye for efficiency and preparation for dry years. We are doing that through aquifer recharge and other innovative approaches.
“And for the past several years, because of forethought from the Legislature, we have positioned Idaho for success by setting aside funds for water infrastructure projects. We have also made investments in flood management and water quality, which is as important as water quantity.
“From Lake Coeur d’Alene to Bear Lake and Priest River to the Snake River, we are all working together – the state, tribes, local government, citizens, stakeholders, and others – to ensure our waterbodies are safe and clean.”
In education, the governor is recommending a career ladder with $30 million for increases for the most experienced teachers; social emotional learning with $1 million to provide professional development and access to additional resources to identify and better serve students facing social and emotional challenges, including trauma and mental illness; a starting teacher pay raise with $7.7 million for the second year of funding to increase starting teacher pay to $40,000; a $3.2 million increase to make investment in literacy support ongoing.
Using the Idaho Reading Indicator as a baseline, literacy proficiency funding would be distributed to schools to increase literacy proficiency and help ensure students are reading at grade level by the time they complete third grade.