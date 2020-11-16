BLACKFOOT – The past eight months in the Bingham County area have tested the resilience and resolve of the citizens of the area.
It is at times like this that the citizens come together to make things better for everyone and work toward resolving issues and problems that affect us all.
The management and employees of AgCredit got together recently and worked to help the Bingham Crisis Center.
Through the Sharing Success Program, Idaho AgCredit has partnered with CoBank to donate $20,000 to the Bingham Crisis Center, Family Crisis Center of Rexburg, South Central Community Action Partnership and Food Pantry with Willow Bay Baptist Church. Sharing Success is a grant program where CoBank matches donations from its customers, such as Idaho AgCredit. The purpose of Sharing Success is to give funds to causes and organizations that have a positive impact on rural America.
Since Sharing Success was established in 2012, CoBank and its customers have together contributed more than $50 million to groups such as volunteer fire departments, crisis centers, local schools and hunger relief programs. In 2020, many of our communities have been facing unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, CoBank expanded Sharing Success, increasing the matching fund from $4 million to $5 million. Tom Halverson, CoBank’s president and chief executive officer, said, “Sharing Success has enabled us to partner with our customers and elevate the amount of funding available for thousands of worthy causes across rural America.
“The Bingham Crisis Center helps victims of domestic violence get on their feet. They provide temporary housing, crisis intervention, assist with protective orders, and help victims manage through the criminal justice system. They intend on using the funds to help with the increased cases they’ve received with 2020 being such a trying year. These funds will help with short-term housing, utility payments, buying sanitary items like diapers and much more. This year they have had double the amount of cases compared to 2019 and these cases are more severe than normal. The Bingham Crisis Center operates solely on grants and fundraising. COVID-19 has forced the Crisis Center to shut down all of their fundraising events, so they are extremely grateful for these funds. They have branches in Blackfoot, Shelley, and Aberdeen so these funds will allow them to help a lot of people.
“This could not have come at a better time for us,” Scott Smith, director of the Bingham Crisis Center, said. “This donation will help us so much and will allow us to do an awful lot for the those in need that reach out to the Bingham Crisis Center in their times of need.”
“We are very happy to support where there is a need for food or other assistance,” Marc Fonnesbeck, Idaho AgCredit’s CEO, stated. “The success of our stockholders, who are local farmers and ranchers, is directly related to being a part of great communities and it is a pleasure to be able to give back to these communities.”
Idaho AgCredit is a lending cooperative for individuals and families involved in agriculture. Idaho AgCredit is part of the Farm Credit System and makes operating, equipment, livestock, and mortgage loans to eligible farmers and ranchers. Offices are in American Falls, Twin Falls, Blackfoot, and Rexburg to best serve the agriculture communities. CoBank is a national cooperative bank located in Denver. With partnerships such as this, the hope is to serve and support rural America. For more information visit www.idahoagcredit.com and www.cobank.com.
A group of employees, including Carson Jacobs, Tenaia Ginannins, Jenny Callison, Katie Wallace, and Avery Robertson were instrumental in working toward making the presentation of a check in the amount of $5,000 to the Bingham County Crisis Center Nov. 10.