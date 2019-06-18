BLACKFOOT – Happy dogs and happy trainers performed in the agility trials at the East Idaho Spring Classic Dog Show sponsored by the Eagle Rock Kennel Club and the Pocatello Kennel Club.
The four-day event took place at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds Thursday through Sunday.
Trainer and dog are after their personal best time and score.
“We’re not competing against each other,” Peggy Spencer of Pocatello said. “There are three levels of competition — novice, open, and master agility. Each time you compete, you earn ‘Qs,’ which are qualification points.”
Spencer and her Australian shepherd, Koli, have been competing in agility for six years. Koli was 5 years old when Spencer got her.
“She is good enough to be shown in confirmation but I think she has had a better life competing in agility,” Spencer said.
Explaining the agility course, she said, “You have 60 seconds to get through the course. Everything must be done in sequence and you can’t stop.”
Nor can the trainer touch the dog. The dog goes off the voice and body commands of his/her owner or trainer.
An agility course is made up of jumps, tunnels, teeter-tooters, bridges, weaving, and a table where the dog needs to wait for five seconds before proceeding. The bars on the jumps are set according to the height of the dog. The sequence of the obstacles and what obstacles are included in the run is determined if the dog is in novice, open or master class.
It took Spencer and her dog, Koli, six months to advance from novice to master agility.
“You want a clean round,” Spencer said. “If the dog hesitates or is timid or refuses to take an obstacle, that’s points against the dog.”
For this competition, the head judge is paid. The tasks of setting up the course, resetting the bars and judging if the dog has taken each obstacle in sequence are handled by volunteers.