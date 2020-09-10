BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Planning and Development Department requested that the developer of the subdivision known as Wapello Villa complete the road as presented in the 2009 original plat that was accepted and affirmed by the county Planning and Zoning Commission and Bingham County commissioners.
The proposed development would have one-acre lots that would be sold in the subdivision upon completion and were to be done in phases according to the previous meeting minutes. Because of these issues, the county sent a certified letter to the developer requesting that immediate action be taken.
Following the presentation of the letter, the developer requested a meeting with the commissioners to discuss the circumstances surrounding the development as well as requesting a building permit for the subdivided areas to develop and sell the lot to generate the funds to build the road required.
In a previous article regarding Wapello Villa, it was noted that it was believed by the county that the developer had not fulfilled the requirements of the agreement, including providing irrigation to the property owners in the development. This information was discussed and determined to be incorrect.
The developer assured the commissioners that there has been an irrigation system in place for years at this point, installed by his son. The system feeds the lots in the subdivision and provides water to the residents as needed. Those lots that have not been utilizing the water have reported to the developer that the reasoning for not watering is because of updating and changing the landscape on their parcels.
The developer argued that he has never received copies of any of the additional documents that were signed in 2013, and the regulations were different from the original date of the approval of the subdivision.
Civil Attorney Chase Hendricks agreed that the current codes in comparison to the codes in 2009 or in 2013 should not apply in a way that would make certain actions conducted void. Rather, Hendricks explained that the information in the 2013 developer’s agreement that the developer has certain requirements that have to be fulfilled before they will issue building permits for any of the lots from the subdivision because that would be allowing the development to reach stage two without upholding the 2013 agreement. The stipulations he referenced in the meeting were the road and irrigation system.
Disconnect between previous discussions and agreements between the developer and former commissioners caused tensions to run high during the meeting. The developer wanted some courtesies extended that the county did not feel was in their best interests so they offered alternatives.
The alternative presented would require the developer to pay half of the cost of the road upfront with the contractor, Depatco, who presented a bid for just over $71,000. The other part would come out of the $40,000 held in the escrow account setup by the county for the easements for each of the lots.
After discussion back and forth, the two parties decided this would be the best option and will allow the developer to request a permit for the fifth lot in the subdivision in efforts to generate funds for the continued development.
They came to agreement on the issue, and continued actions will be taken by both parties to continue the growth and development of the Wapello Villa Subdivision. Once the road has been completed and accepted by the county, the funds in the escrow account will be released to the developer in a timely manner so it does not cause an undue burden on him and his family.