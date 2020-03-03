With the weather slowly starting to warm up throughout Eastern Idaho, that means blossoms will soon be forming on the trees and flowers will be blooming. It’s that time of the year when we can finally start to escape the long nights, snow, and cold temperatures. However, for many people spring brings another annoyance: seasonal allergies.
“One of the most chronic conditions around the world is allergies,” says Brian Thomas, MD, ear, nose, & throat specialist at Bingham Healthcare. “Having an allergic reaction starts in your immune system, which protects you from organisms that can cause illness. If you’re allergic to something that means your immune system is mistaking a harmless substance — an allergen — as an invader.”
As many as 40 to 50 million people of all ages in the United States are affected by allergies and at least 35.9 million Americans have seasonal allergies, according to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI). Each day during springtime, they wake up with a runny nose, itchy eyes, and a scratchy throat — all symptoms of seasonal allergies.
“For 99 percent of patients with allergies, it is not a life-and-death situation, but rather a quality-of-life issue,” Dr. Thomas says. “Seasonal allergies are caused by the increased amount of pollen and other substances in the air around us.”
For some people, the body has a negative reaction to these substances, treating them almost as poison. This is what ultimately results in sneezing, an itchy throat, runny nose, watery eyes, and other symptoms.
According to the AAAAI, a number of different allergens can cause an allergic reaction such as pollen, dust, foods, animal dander, mold, medications, and latex. If you’re allergic to any of these things, your immune system overreacts to the allergen by producing Immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies. These antibodies travel to cells that release histamine and other chemicals, thus causing an allergic reaction.
You don’t have to live in a bubble to avoid seasonal allergy attacks.
Dr. Thomas recommends that allergy sufferers begin the spring season with a thorough household cleaning, because mold, dust, and other allergens tend to collect during the winter. He also suggests the following:
- Pay attention to the pollen and mold counts and avoid outdoor activities until 10 a.m., because pollen counts are highest in the morning.
- Stay indoors as much as possible if you’re experiencing severe symptoms, especially on windy days. The wind can blow around particles in the air, making you more likely to pick them up.
- If you’ve been out in the garden or outside for a long period of time, you may even want to take a shower and wash your clothes to get pollen and other particles off your body.
“In addition, allergies can be really difficult for kids, too,” says Dr. Thomas. “They can suffer from chronic ear infections, ongoing sinus problems, and even have excessive snoring and sleeping problems.”
This spring, if allergy symptoms become unmanageable or resistant to current methods of treatment for you or a loved one, schedule an appointment with Dr. Thomas. He can talk to you about some of your other options. There are some types of prescription medication that can help alleviate your symptoms. Don’t wait to get relief.
Dr. Brian Thomas is a board-certified otolaryngologist — an ear, nose, & throat specialist. He provides a comprehensive diagnostic and treatment program for all diseases involving the ear, nose, or throat.
If you’re suffering from itchy eyes, a runny or stuffy nose, scratchy throat, and sneezing, Dr. Thomas sees patients of all ages in Idaho Falls and Blackfoot.
