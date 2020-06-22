SHELLEY — An Amber Alert was canceled Monday after a 10-year-old boy in the Shelley area was returned to his custodial caretaker but authorities are still looking for the boy’s mother.
At 9:35 a.m., according to Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland, deputies responded to an address in the Shelley area. When officers arrived, they learned that Chelsie Urias, 32, had taken her 10-year-old son without permission from the custodial person. Rowland said Urias is the mother but does not have custody of the children.
Detectives were contacted and responded to the Shelley area, Rowland said. “When they got on scene it was decided to ping the cell phone of Urias. The ping showed her in Idaho Falls so we got the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office to help us out. An amber alert was used and has now been canceled,” he added.
Urias had contacted her other child who is 19 and agreed to drop the child off to him. The 10-year-old was returned to the custodial person.
Rowland said detectives are still in the process of doing interviews and at press time were looking for Urias.
Urias has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 155 pounds and is 5’5. Her hair could possibly be died blue and cut short. She has multiple tattoos.
Anyone with information is asked to call (208) 785-1234 or 911 immediately.