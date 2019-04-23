BOISE — An Amber Alert that went out statewide was been cancelled after the father and child were found. There were no further details Tuesday night, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.
An Amber Alert was issued at 9:03 a.m. on Tuesday morning out of Spokane Valley, WA, for an abducted child.
Authorities were looking for a 2014 Red Subaru Legacy with Washington license plate #APN2450.
An estranged husband broke into a residence, stabbed the wife and took their child, then left the residence in an unknown direction.
The suspect is Justin P. Robertson, 42 years of age, white male five feet nine inches tall, 205 pounds, green eyes and a goatee beard.
He was seen wearing a green Adidas t-shirt and black Adidas shorts.
The victim was Ethan O. Robertson, 6 years of age, white male weighing 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was seen wearing blue pajamas and an orange Nike t-shirt.
The suspect has access to weapons, but it is unknown if he has any in his possession.
If you have other information, contact Spokane County Sheriff at 509-456-2233.