BLACKFOOT – Stewart Hoover American Legion Post 23 in Blackfoot has completed its renovation of the building at 436 N. Fisher and is ready to re-open just in time for their annual New Year’s Eve bash and membership drive.
The New Year’s Eve bash is scheduled to begin Friday at 9 p.m. and will feature dancing and a celebration as we welcome in the year 2022.
The bar will be open and everyone is invited to come out as we celebrate the ending of 2021, complete with the dropping of the ball from Times Square in New York City.
Music will be provided by Tom Bennett and a live DJ will be on hand as well as entertainment by Cowboy Entertainment.
No cover charge or tickets will be required to attend.
More information is available by contacting Gene Womack at (208) 604-1860 or Tim Peterson at (803) 553-9756.
The big membership drive will also be underway and since the American Legion building is a “club” there are a few membership requirements. You must be a veteran of the United States Military or the son or daughter of a veteran. Additional details will be provided when you choose to sign up.
As a “closed club,” only members or guests of members are invited in, however, for special events such as the New Year’s Eve bash, the public has been invited and all are welcome to attend when in possession of a ticket.
The American Legion Post 23 annually supports many charitable associations and is the primary funder of the American Legion Baseball program for high school baseball players.
They are also responsible for the Blackfoot Little League program and offer a scholarship program to local seniors as well. The list of charities that the Legionnaires contribute to is long and distinguished and your help is needed now, so take this time and become a member and begin giving back to the community.