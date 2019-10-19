FIRTH – A new council member was sworn into office during the October meeting of the Firth City Council Wednesday. She is Amy Johnson, who moved into Firth about a year ago.
Asked why she was interested in this position, she said, “I want to be part of this community.”
Johnson will complete the term vacated by Brandon Jolley who was chosen as mayor of the city last month after Vincent Wynn Larson died.
Council members elected both Johnson and Jolley to their positions. Each was sworn into office by City Clerk Robert Dial Wednesday.
Brigham Esplin presented his plan for his Eagle project to the council members. For his project, Esplin is placing a bronze memorial plaque to honor veterans on the west side of Highway 91 near the flag pole. The rock came from Rocky Mountain Supply and is already in place. The plaque will be ordered through Roger Dye’s business, Fine Arts.
Construction of the wastewater plant in Firth has not yet started. Funding has been approved. Funding is about 50 percent loans and 50 percent grants. Firth is seeking additional funding from Rural Development for additional retention basins.
Ted Hendricks, community and economic development director with the East-Central Idaho Planning and Development Association (ECIPDA), explained, “There is an opportunity for Basalt to join (Firth) in our sewer project. Firth would need to be ready to obligate funds for additional ponds.
“Firth would pay for all the treatment plant with the help of loans and grants; Basalt would be a user of the facility, not a partner.”
A user rate analysis would need to be developed,” Hendricks said. Firth would be responsible for its own collection system and Basalt would be responsible for its own collection system.
He added, “To prove to funding agencies the need for additional ponds, we needed the flow numbers from Basalt which we now have.
“Two rates would need to be developed — base rate and flow rate. I recommend that one year from now, after the plant is running, you would have a better idea of costs. You would need to look almost annually at the operation and maintenance charges. You would have incurred debt and would need to decide what is needed to be put in reserve accounts for upkeep.”
Hendricks and the ECIPDA work with communities and specific projects that are seeking funds.
City attorney Garrett Sandow said Basalt could be assured that Firth would not be making a profit.
“The City of Firth would be under the Idaho Revenue Bond Act that states (communities) cannot make a profit,” he said.
Council members asked engineer Dave Noel of Forsgren Associates to put together a technical memorandum to be sent to the funding agency, Rural Development. The memorandum will ask Rural Development to consider funding additional retention basins for the wastewater project in Firth.
Noel estimated it would increase the cost of the project by $350,000 to cover construction and engineering costs to provide equalization basins and possibly another $250,000 to put in additional process basins.
“It would be better to do the project all at once,” Noel said.
Council members approved an additional $15,000 fee for Hendricks because this is an amendment to the original contract.