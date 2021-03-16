Saturday was the one-year mark since the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in Idaho and Tuesday marked the one-year point from when the stock market shuddered during the announcement of uncertainty with nationwide shutdowns.
Now, one year later, how have things changed and what types of alterations have been made to continue with life as we know it? Many things have happened during the past 12 months on both sides of the coin, but one thing has been true during the uncertain times — people remain resilient.
Not much needs explaining to those who have lived the pandemic for the past year but there have been a lot of changes during that time including a nationwide shutdown, businesses closing their doors to the public (some permanently, unfortunately), and the uncertainty of science behind a new virus causing changes daily to what the proper preventative measures to be taken are and how to incorporate those measures into everyday life.
Globally, the world has seen over 120 million cases of the coronavirus since the discovery of the COVID-19 variant with over 2.66 million people dead and it reaching every corner of the globe. The United States has seen 29.5 million cases as well as 536,000 deaths. Idaho has seen similar cases — 176,000 to date with 1,918 deaths — but remains resilient.
Frantic panic grabbed hold of the masses as the unknown stared us in the face, concerns about who, where, when, how we would come in contact with COVID and how horrible it would be when it finally gets us. At this point, 10 percent of the entire state of Idaho has been considered a confirmed or a probable case, and the state has now vaccinated more people than they have diagnosed, demonstrating the turnaround that the world has undergone in the past year. Now, with the affirmed vaccines becoming more and more readily available, case numbers continue to taper in Idaho — and in the Southeastern Idaho Public Health District — where multiple locations across the state are moving closer and closer to a 5% positivity rate.
Government actions at the state and national levels ground to a halt with unilateral decisions being made by the President and by Gov. Brad Little. Uncharted waters had to be navigated by local government as they continued to hold public meetings through Zoom and some in-person attendance. These meetings have seen substantial local involvement with more people dialing into the meetings to keep informed regarding current local events.
Schools also followed suit with the utilization of Zoom for school board meetings and have added programs like Google Classroom to their repertoire of teaching tools to make sure that whether the student is sitting in the classroom, in virtual space, or a mix of both, they will not fall behind.
Other districts made the decision to focus all of their efforts on returning the students to the classroom with mostly positive results. Locally, Shelley, Snake River, and Firth districts have had little issue with students contracting COVID, with only some minor changes needed to be made during the school year this far, and have helped pave the way for other districts to return to full-time in-person learning. Schools undertook the challenge last spring with only one-week (plus their spring break time frame) converting to distanced-based learning, and the term “social distancing” becomes the most common statement used for describing interaction with others.
Many different parts of the country and the state decided that a mask mandate would be the right decision in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID, others tightened the grip on the private sector, personal life and responsibility, and on how business would or would not be conducted in their respective areas — despite all of this, Idahoans remained resilient. Businesses learned to work through the different guidelines and regulations put in place by local, state, and federal government — whether it was working remotely, meetings over many different online programs, takeout food to support restaurants, and constantly reminding each other that “We are all in this together.”
That mantra held strong for months as different jobs were deemed essential and the science behind masks continued to be under question by the masses. The increased stresses would build upon one another, leading to bickering, arguments, and verbal confrontations all while people continued to say that “We are all in this together.”
Mandating masks became a very hot button topic for many people regardless of political affiliation with those who were deemed essential questioning why now after the months of working without guidelines they would need masks. The debate ensued but local and state officials would not push a mask mandate on the people of Bingham County or its cities.
As the year progressed, events and activities would be put on the back burner, leaving things like Celebrate Blackfoot with many unknowns and ultimately leading to the Eastern Idaho State Fair canceling for the first time in over 100 years before the decision was made to hold a limited fair instead. The pandemic had infiltrated every part of our lives and would be at the forefront of conversation of many interactions — from heated to cordial.
Now that 12 months have transpired it is time for the saying to change to “We have all went through this together.” The future remains bright for the people of Idaho and the rest of the U.S. and the world as pharmaceutical companies continue developing vaccines for COVID as well as more and more treatments being tested for those who contract the virus and have more violent responses to it.
Although the pandemic is far from over, returning to normal continues to be a more realistic goal, with more and more businesses and programs returning to the “old” normal. Places like Idaho State University have already announced that the fall semester will be in-person, local schools announcing similar plans, and Idaho continuing to lead the country economically, the people will not allow the pandemic to win the fight.
Now, President Joe Biden recently announced that the plan to have the population of the U.S. vaccinated by the end of May (for those who wish to receive the vaccine) and has urged Congress to invest in the future of the people of the U.S. The actions taken in the past 12 months should remind everyone that Idahoans are resilient.