SHELLEY — It’s funny how memories of years gone by can come flooding back.
I spent close to six years living in Shelley in the late 1970s and early ‘80s. I spent at least half of that time working at The Pioneer newspaper, when it was on State Street and in its last location on E. Center St., when it was owned and published by Ralph and Carol Berenger.
I had some time on my hands last Friday after doing an interview and decided to take a trip down memory lane, through some old stomping grounds in Shelley. I haven’t spent nearly enough time reacquainting myself with this town after 20-some years away, but that’s changing now.
As much as things can change through the years, there are still things that remain the same.
My mother moved to southeast Idaho in 1976 when she got a job at the R.T. French potato processing plant, which isn’t French’s any more and hasn’t been for years. So I turned off the highway and headed east on Fir St. I spent many a night at the old Shelley High School, on the football field or in the gym. Now, it’s Sunrise Elementary School.
The old high school remains a memory, no matter what building is there now.
I went a bit more east, on to the city’s swimming pool. I remembered shooting hoops on a basketball court, playing one-on-one with a friend, hearing that unique sound of a ball dropping through a chain-link hoop.
There are still the remains of a chain hoop there to this day.
I headed north from there. I had to stop by the old Pioneer building. Oh, the memories I still carry from that place. Hours spent gathering news, editing columns from local writers like Larry Barnes and Zina Cox, covering the everyday goings-on from people in town, in Jameston-Taylor, in the Firth-Basalt area. The Pioneer was where I started learning how to process film and print photos when you still had to do those things. It was where I’d catch papers as they came off the press, coming as close to getting ink in your blood as you can get. You did a bit of everything in a weekly paper like that.
And while I was in that area on my trip down memory lane, I popped in briefly to visit an old friend, Earl. We shared some memories, caught up on the latest on mutual friends from many years past in my case, shared some laughs. I hope to meet up for coffee with a couple of those old friends someday soon.
I turned left on State Street, tried to locate the previous Pioneer location, remembered seeing the Shelley theater group when it performed at the Virginia, spent some time browsing through Hidden Treasures for the first time, and had to stop at Mick’s Home Cooking. That’s a place that lived up to its name, and it still does.
I spent time in my trip through town seeing how much things had changed. But Shelley’s a place that hasn’t changed much at heart.
The more some things change, it’s a place that really does stay the same in important ways.