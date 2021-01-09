The first regular session of the 66th Idaho Legislature begins Monday in the State Capitol building in Boise.
If you are a Bingham County resident your representatives will be Steve Bair in the Senate with Julianne Young and David Cannon in the House.
Our bicameral legislature includes 35 senators and 70 House of Representative members. About mid-day Monday, Gov. Little will deliver his annual State of the State address which will outline the direction he and the executive branch of our government would like to see the legislature move.
The legislature may or may not share the governor’s views but still there will be a lot of flashing cameras, smiles, handshakes or elbow bumps and grand statements.
In theory, the legislature is closer to the average Idahoan and therefore more apt to accurately represent the “will of the people” who are the ultimate decision makers. The citizens do that through the election of people they think represent their individual will. Upon further contemplation it is apparent that is close to impossible since each voting district has a diverse group of over 45,000 people who each have their own opinion. Furthermore there is no way to poll them for every vote to determine a majority opinion.
Lawmakers are therefore, in large part, representatives from the people as opposed to of the people. An elected official can certainly ally themselves with a certain group and espouse their views but should rightfully consider the views of all constituents, not just a subset.
As Plato said, “Our aim in founding the state was not the disproportional happiness of any one class but the greatest happiness of the whole. We thought in a state ordered with a view of the whole we should be most likely to find justice.” Our representatives then should be people who are knowledgeable, committed to the public good, wise, honest and whom we trust to use level headed thinking to keep us on the “right track”.
Input to them from the public can be a good thing particularly if it is informative, not dictatorial or demanding. Our legislators want to do what’s right but they need to have an understanding of why it is right.
Their contact info is on the State of Idaho legislative website. In the past the Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce has held weekly breakfast video meetings with our legislators.
They allow a face-to-face dialogue but may be altered this year due to COVID. Written questions can still be submitted through the Chamber with a response to follow.
Being a legislator is an honor but also an obligation to deal fairly with the 45,000 people whom you represent. Legislators’ lives, particularly during session, are very busy so you may have to cut them some slack, time-wise. People may feel strongly about an issue and they are free to respectfully express their thoughts but in the end your legislator has to consider all 1.8 million Idahoans.
They need to vote their informed belief without undo coercion from individuals or groups.
They need to own their vote and be able to defend it based on the information they had at the time. No one can make everyone happy all the time and we as citizens need to be okay with that.
To quote Plato again, “Justice in the life and conduct of the State is possible only as first it resides in the hearts and souls of the citizens.”
The governor’s address on Monday can be watched live on the legislative website. Its presentation may be altered due to COVID but the content will still be important and it will likely provide an insightful look at much of what lies ahead for our three-month legislative session.
It’s exciting and comforting to see the process in action that was outlined on a national level by our founders in the late 1700s and reaffirmed on a state basis in 1890 with the creation of Idaho’s Constitution. Many fine people have preceded us in guiding our state to where we are today. Overall they’ve done a great job! We’ll see how this year unfolds!