The last week at the legislature has been a little closer to what might be called normal. The pent up “angst” that was evident the first week over the handling of the pandemic has mitigated somewhat as the resultant bills that were introduced began to make their way through the committees and in a couple of cases through one legislative body and on to the next.
HJR 1 is a joint resolution started in the House, therefore the title HJR. A joint resolution must pass both legislative bodies with a 2/3 affirmative vote but does not require the governor’s signature. It is the path amendments to our State Constitution take and if passed by the full legislature it will go to the citizens for a majority vote as part of the ballot in our November 2022 election. It will allow the legislature to call itself back into session if 60% or more of the legislators feel that is appropriate.
We have operated for 130 years under the procedure whereby the governor must call the legislature into a special session and then only to address specific issues. The cost is about $20,000/day for the legislature to convene and it would require a 67% vote to override any potential veto. In this resolution there are no limits regulating what the legislature can take up, nor how long the session may last so some people are concerned it may be a first step toward a full-time legislature.
A House concurrent resolution (HCR) differs from a joint resolution in that it typically only applies to activities pertinent to the legislature. It is not a bill and therefore does not require the governor’s signature. Per existing law the legislature has been given certain powers in respect to state emergencies therefore HCR 1 has followed the concurrent resolution route and in so doing avoids the possible veto of the governor. This legislation has been introduced, in large measure, to end the formal declaration of a pandemic and to limit the power of the governor in any future emergencies. It is being forcefully opposed by the governor. HCR 2 has been introduced to basically eliminate restrictions on size of gatherings. Both are likely to pass the House on near party line votes. It would not surprise me to see both concurrent resolutions amended in the Senate. The governor very recently asked the State Board of Education to ease the restrictions on gatherings, particularly in regard to high school activities.
Other bills or actions of note are the recommendation by the CEC committee to JFAC that they initiate a 2% salary increase to most state employees in fiscal year 2022 which begins July 1 of 2021. Idaho’s largest employer is the state government. Our government employs over 25,000 people with a total compensation cost of well over $1 billion per year. A 2% increase, while perhaps needed and justifiable, will cost the state about $20 million per year going forward. This is only a recommendation but it echoes the governor’s recommendation and will likely be incorporated by JFAC as they set agency budgets.
A bill sure to create controversy on a local level is a Senate bill to cap local property tax not including schools. The argument is that growth and needs vary widely between cities and counties in one area versus those in another area, therefore, making a statewide cap unfair. There is always resentment when one governmental entity tries to interfere in the taxing ability of another. In theory the voter is the one to do that and if a local official is not thrifty enough he or she can be voted out of office. This effort is an offshoot of last year’s property tax debates which yielded meager results. If you’d like to track the day-to-day legislative activities, many people follow Betsy Russell on her blog or follow the proceedings on the legislative website. Most meetings are streamed.