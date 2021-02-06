This week was the fourth week of what is likely to be about a 12-week session for our Idaho legislature. It began with a State of the State address from Gov. Little.
Relations with the governor began to unravel shortly thereafter and these last few weeks have seen several bills or resolutions seeking to limit the emergency powers of that office with a separate joint resolution calling for a constitutional amendment allowing the legislature to call itself back into session without a request from the governor.
Amendments to our constitution require an affirmative majority vote of the voters as well as a 2/3 affirmative vote by both bodies of the legislature. If this motion to allow the legislature to call itself back into session gets the necessary legislative votes, we citizens will see it on the November 2022 ballot.
The governor has been very vocal in opposing some of the legislature’s ideas regarding the limitations of emergency powers as have other prominent Idahoans like former Speakers of the House Mike Simpson and Bruce Newcomb as well as former Supreme Court Justice Jim Jones. Many business leaders from around the state have voiced their objection as well. Their opposition and the points they raised in their opposition have caused several proposed legislative actions to be abandoned or reworked.
Some in the legislature wanted to limit governmental powers and effectively end our state’s response to the pandemic. Some even chose to say there is no pandemic. The legislation they put forth was in the form of resolutions which are not bills and do not require the governor’s signature therefore avoiding any possible veto.
It seems the concept of one branch of our government checking another, i.e. “checks and balances,” is good in concept but not, in everyone’s minds, good in practice. This suggests the very real possibility of the governor’s actions being opposed by many “far right” members of his own party in the legislature while being supported by nearly all legislators in the Democratic Party.
They say politics creates strange bedfellows and this could be an example validating that adage. To complicate matters further, our state’s Attorney General’s office rendered an opinion saying the governor’s emergency powers could only be changed through the passage of a bill, not a resolution. Some in the legislature used a private attorney who expressed an opposite opinion. If the legislature presses forward it seems a court fight will follow. Usually when that happens, in one way or another, we citizens will foot the bill for both sides.
Another stone that was thrown at our governor recently was the announcement by an Eastern Idaho legislator that he was leading a move to impeach him. The legislator claimed that the governor’s COVID response invalidated some of his constitutional rights. He reputedly had another legislator working with him but I do not believe she/he ever publicly acknowledged involvement. The attempt to impeach was brought before the House State Affairs Committee where the chairman refused to hear it, accusing its sponsor of “political games.” With no further support forthcoming it was dropped.
Other broadly impactful legislation considered or introduced in the last week included a bill to no longer require the printing of public notices in the newspaper. This idea has been floated several times in years past without sufficient support to pass. We’ll see if this year is different.
Bills and resolutions are still being considered, dealing with the governor’s emergency powers. The governor’s recent move to relax some of the COVID restrictions and move us to Stage 3 has rendered some of the potential legislation moot.
The executive branch had asked JFAC to find a way to save about $30 million in Medicaid expansion costs but the federal government under direction from our new administration will maintain a higher match than expected for another year. The governor has therefore withdrawn that request to JFAC.
In one bill under consideration, medical marijuana would be allowed with a prescription. Under Senate Joint Resolution 101, a constitutional amendment would be proposed that would ban any psychoactive drug currently not legal in our state, indefinitely into the future. As with any constitutional amendment, if this moves forward, we citizens will eventually get to express our views with a vote.
Another proposed bill would require legislative approval for the renaming of any street, school, monument, etc., that is of a historic nature. I’m not sure how “historic” is defined but it does remove local decision making over what many would view as local issues. This is an example of a bill that was borrowed from another state. In this case I believe that state was South Carolina.
The same Eastern Idaho legislator noted above has brought a gun bill that would allow school employees who have a concealed weapon permit to carry guns on school grounds. The bill as passed would give them the legal right to do that over any objections by school boards.
The Senate Wrongful Conviction Act bill passed the Senate by a 24-11 vote and will now go to the House. It requires that the state pay people for the time they spent in prison if found wrongly convicted. Christopher Tapp in Idaho Falls would be an example of a person this law would benefit.
Judge Roger Burdick of the Idaho Supreme Court has announced his upcoming retirement after nearly 40 years in the Judiciary. In my opinion he has done an excellent job and will be missed.
That’s it for this week. I hope we all realize how blessed we are to be citizens of this great state and country and I hope we can successfully make it an even better place for those who follow us.