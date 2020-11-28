BLACKFOOT – The tradition of the Angel Tree program is not foreign to the people of the area and just like years in the past, there will be families that are in need of some extra help for the holidays. Within minutes of posting a picture of the tree and the information on where to pick up an Angel, people began responding to the information on Facebook.
Mindie Loosli started with explaining what the Angel Tree program involves and the deadlines and expectations of those who are participating. She noted that all toys that are purchased for the Angels will need to be left unwrapped and delivered by Dec. 15. The location to pick up and drop off the Angels and the presents is the Farm Bureau location at 686 N. Meridian Street near Jensen Grove.
According to her post, they have over 50 Angels that need the help of those in the community. The burden placed on different families during the last 12 months has led to a larger than normal amount of people who can use a hand up this Christmas. For all inquiries, please contact Loosli at the Blackfoot branch of Farm Bureau Insurance.