BLACKFOOT — Creatures of all shapes and sizes have come to the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds, with Eastern Idaho Animal Days having started Thursday and running through Saturday.
Mitchell Stoker of Burley and his brother Spencer are putting on the show with a purpose.
“It’s all about the kids and getting them out from behind a screen,” Mitchell said. “I’ve actually been shocked by how many kids these days aren’t knowing where some of the things they see every day come from, like the wool from sheep or milk from cows. This gives them a hands-on, interactive experience.”
Mitchell said there are 30 different kinds of animals at Animal Days.
The animals being shown include alpacas, bunnies, calves, camels, chicks, draft horses, donkeys, ducklings, fish, geese, baby goats, kittens, lambs and sheep, llamas, piglets, puppies, rats, snakes, a Texas longhorn, turkeys, tortoises, white buffalo, and yaks.
Activities such as dog herding, sheep shearing, and agricultural exhibits are included.
The event runs today through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Goddard building on the northeast end of the fairgrounds with free parking outside the entrance on the grounds. The charge is $7 online. non-refundable, and $9 at the door for anyone ages 3 and up.