BLACKFOOT – The holidays are going to the dogs ... and cats this year as the Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue continues to prepare for the gift of love and family for those who walk through their doors and leave with a new furry friend.
The shelter is ready for anyone and everyone who is looking for that one special gift that will bring joy for years to come, but is in need of a pick-me-up to ensure that this year will go down in history as one of the best. The Bingham County Humane Society is also in the market of spreading love and cheer as they work through this time of year to share the gift of companionship to those who are ready to expand their four-legged families.
BLACKFOOT ANIMAL SHELTER AND RESCUE
The Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue, which is on Frontage Road, continues to provide loving care to animals that are looking for a new family. They have a wide variety of animals — cats and dogs — and different breeds that have been rescued and are looking for a forever home. Adopting an animal can be one of the most rewarding feelings for a family and does not have to coincide with the holiday season.
Writing from experience, as a child, my family adopted a yellow Lab from the shelter that was estimated at the age of two. Maggie was claimed to be someone’s 4-H project and after the fair season was over, they surrendered her to the animal shelter. My family was doing some holiday shopping in Pocatello when my dad showed up in the truck with a yellow Lab in the cab with him. I knew in that moment that this dog was going to be mine. As the days and months passed and I grew older, Maggie was always by my side and when I would travel for sports or debate in high school, instead of sleeping next to my bed, she would sleep at the bottom of the stairs in our split level house, facing the door, waiting for me to come home. The connection between her and me was love and loyalty. That connection is what the Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue continues to provide for many others, but it comes at a price.
Because they house so many animals and continue to receive them as fast as they can find others homes, the need for supplies will always be there. Recently, CAL Ranch provided the animal shelter with a pallet of animal food to make sure these furry friends are well fed, but that only covers part of their needs.
Adding to the needs are collars, leashes, cleaning supplies, and even monetary donations. All of these items will be utilized to their fullest in the hopes that they will head to a new home with each of the adoptees.
The monetary donations are used to for emergency and standard veterinary care, providing the animals with the medical care needed to keep them on the up-and-up.
BINGHAM COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
The Bingham County Humane Society is located on South Broadway near Arctic Circle and is a one-stop shop for the cat that will bring warmth to one’s heart. Due to a lack of space to keep animals, the Bingham County Humane Society specializes in cats and can often be seen setting up adoptions at PetSmart in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. They work with the retail giant to provide a safe place for families to visit and be able to socialize with the animals without the concern of being in a “pound.” Due to COVID-19, they have not been doing as many of the in-person events at PetSmart because the volunteers have decided to do their part to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Humane Society operates in similar fashion where they rely on the generosity of the community to provide them with the funds and tools to maintain their business. They are in need of monetary donations so they may continue to aid in spay and neuter projects. They previously offered discounted spay and neuter services through the Blackfoot Animal Clinic as their partner to aid in the prevention of unwanted kittens and puppies; however, if the funds from the community dry up, they will not be able to continue these benefits for the people because they use the donated monies to help cover the cost of these extra benefits.
Both entities need the support of the community to ensure that they can continue to provide the love and support of an addition to your family. Both can be contacted via telephone, Facebook, or in person. They will have furry friends ready to head home with you.