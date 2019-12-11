BLACKFOOT – Every few weeks, Dr. Anne Broadway packs her bag, says goodbye to the numerous animals that live on her small acreage, and heads for the Pocatello or Idaho Falls airport, whichever has the least expensive fare at the time, to board a flight for the tiny town of Sidney, Mont., where she will take a turn staffing the emergency room at the town’s hospital.
Because the town is so far out of the way, she has to fly into Williston, N.D., via Denver, where she picks up a vehicle left for her by the hospital and makes the hour-long drive to Sidney. There she stays in a house provided by the hospital while she puts in several 24-hour shifts at the emergency room. When that’s done she returns to Williston, flies back to whichever airport she flew out of, picks up her car and returns home until it’s time for her to make the trip again.
Williston, she says, is the nearest airport to the small town south of the Canadian border, and she’s just one of several traveling doctors who take turns staffing its emergency room -- and other ERs in small rural hospitals throughout the country -- due to a shortage of doctors.
Sometimes she gets to stay at home for three weeks at a time, and sometimes not. Not means she’s on the road to the Arco hospital west of Blackfoot where she pulls a three-day, 24-hour shift whenever the need arises.
That need has already arisen three times in December, starting the second day she was home planning to take the entire month off. “I’m never sure when I’ll get the call,” she said.
Being a traveling ER doctor means a lot of coming and going, but she prefers it to having a full-time job, or an office practice, because it allows her to devote most of her time to her first love: creating articles of clothing and other things from yarn she makes herself, right down to raising the goats and rabbits that furnish the hair and fur she uses.
“I work as an emergency room doctor to pay for having fun,” she said facetiously, but that’s not to say she doesn’t also love practicing medicine.
Growing up on a farm in Virginia, Anne says, she was more interested in things medical than she was in playing with dolls, something her sister found a bit annoying. “I used to pull the legs off my sister’s dolls and practice bandaging them back together,” she laughs.
Her mother was a registered nurse, so her interest in medicine may have been natural, but the fact she was born with more than her share of restless energy means it takes a lot to keep her occupied, and one day her mother, tired of watching her fidget, handed her a crochet hook and said, “Here, use all that energy for something productive.”
And she did, even though she was only seven at the time, but she little knew that the combination of energy and her love of medicine would someday bring her all the way to Idaho where she would end up being a part-time traveling emergency room doctor.
“Having an abundance of energy can be a power if one learns how to use it,” Anne remarked. “You have to learn to harness it and turn it into something productive.”
That energy took her thorough college and nursing school, tours in the Army National Guard, the U.S. Air Force, and finally to medical school where she became Dr. Broadway, a family practice physician.
She worked in the south and the east after medical school and eventually ended up in Idaho, where she was employed a couple of years at the Indian Health Service clinic at Fort Hall, the VA Hospital in Boise, an Idaho Falls urgent care center, and several other places before ending up where she is today.
“I was going for a drive one day several years ago and came to Blackfoot,” she said. “I saw there was a street named Broadway, and it seemed like kind of an omen.” She subsequently found a house for sale on a 10-acre patch of land that seemed about right for the things she wanted to do, and settled in.
One might think she would want to rest and relax while she’s at home, but a tour of her house and small farm soon dispels that notion. “This is where I do my fun stuff,” she says.
The barn area is home to a couple of Nubian goats, some Angora goats and Angora rabbits, some laying hens and a Guinea rooster. The goats provide milk for cheese and soap as well as meat, and hair that ends up as yarn for one of her projects. Except for the milk, the rabbits serve the same purpose -- meat for eating and fur for spinning into yarn. The Guinea rooster serves no purpose; she just likes the sound it makes that substitutes for a crow.
The goats get a haircut every six months and the rabbits every 90 days. As well, friends and neighbors give her such things as sheep fleece and Alpaca hair -- or sometimes trade them to her for a rug, sweater, vest or socks. She’s currently in possession of 26 fine Merino sheep fleeces that a friend, Gene Frandsen, gave her, and in turn she presented him with two pairs of socks.
On the back porch of her house, two washing machines sit, waiting to clean the fleece, fur and hair of dirt and grease, and an adjacent room holds the racks to dry them.
In front of a small TV set in a corner of her living room, a spinning wheel stands waiting to turn the newly cleaned and carded wool, hair and fur into yarn after they go through the complete process, while her most recent acquirement -- a sock-making machine -- waits in front of the couch.
Anne seldom wastes a moment, and all the while we talk she is busily running a wool comb through part of a black fleece from a Targhee sheep. By the time we’re ready to tour her house, the strands are aligned and ready to be spun into yarn.
Around the room, sacks of wool and fur sit waiting their turn at the spinning wheel, balls of yarn wait to be made into whatever Anne decides they should become, and every nook and cranny throughout the house is stuffed with products of her work waiting to find a home.
Some of the yarn she dyes by using natural colors from berries and plants when they’re available, and she sometimes uses Kool-Aid and Easter egg dye to produce the shades she wants. The rabbit fur becomes fine cashmere, used for special projects like shawls, and Anne plans to begin blending it with sheep’s wool to see if it will turn out fuzzy.
“I have to be constantly making yarn to keep up with all my projects” she says.
Not content with making her own fiber, she has a closet full of truly gorgeous quilts, some of them king-sized, with designs of her own creation. Two are especially dear to her heart -- they’re made from pieces of her late mother’s clothing and scarf collection. “I went through her closet and picked out all of the clothing that was made of cotton and made them into quilts, and did the same with her scarves. She had a big collection of those.”
Anne calls them “memory quilts,” and said she’s made one for each of her siblings.
In addition, she raises a large garden and cans the produce, has conducted classes for local youth, mostly 4-H Club members, in an effort to teach them what could be done with their projects, but also to enlighten them on the subject of where the clothing they wear and the food they eat come from.
She learned this year that there was a farmer’s market in Firth and announces happily, “I’m going to have an even bigger garden next year.”