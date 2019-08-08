BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Community Players will be presenting “Annie Get Your Gun” as their sixth annual summer musical, opening at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC) tonight at 7:30 p.m.
This Western favorite first hit the stage in 1946 and was revised by Tony, Oscar, and Emmy winner Peter Stone in 1999. Stone created a Wild West show within a show which frames the love story of sharp shooters Annie Oakley and Frank Butler, played by local favorites Kiah and Jacob Spjute.
Stone also added a secondary romance in the update. Joined to the new script was the Irving Berlin score which features hit after memorable hit, including the timeless “Anything You Can Do I Can Do Better.”
The summer musical has become a tradition in Blackfoot, and the Blackfoot Community Players pick fan-favorite musicals to begin their new season each year, working with the BPAC to present shows that may not fit in the smaller Nuart Theater as well.
The show, directed by Jana McBride and assisted by Amy Moser, is a sacrifice of valuable summer vacation hours for more than 60 members of the cast and crew and will come shooting into the BPAC Aug. 9-17 nightly, excluding Sunday.
The musical director is Tiniel Williams with Carissa Christensen in charge of choreography.