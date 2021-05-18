BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Water Department released its annual water quality report earlier this month.
The report indicates any areas that may need addressing as well as the current level of potential contaminant risks in the municipal drinking water. To verify the quality of the water, they had to run four different tests — one level one test and three level two tests.
The annual report indicated that the water system in Blackfoot continues to have low levels of contaminant in the system, with a low contamination level of nitrate being 1.060 parts per million and a high number being 3.410 part per million.
During this testing process, they search for Coliform as an indicator that the water has been compromised. Coliform indicates that the water has contaminants in it which can infiltrate the groundwater through precipitating through the soil into the Eastern Snake River Aquifer. Other microbial contaminants may enter the system through septic drainage systems, treatment plants, agricultural livestock operations, and runoff through storm drains and farming. Other types of contaminants are noted as to how they may enter a water system and how they affect the safe drinking capability of the water.
The results indicated that as a whole, Blackfoot’s water system continues to dodge any major issues that would put it at risk of needing any major overhaul or adjustments to the process that the city currently takes. Blackfoot came in at a 1.563 ppm of Nitrate at the end of the report.
Other areas noted in the annual study included the need for people to take conservation into account. Found in the water system study presented to the city council last year, Keller Associates noted in their findings that on average, water users in Blackfoot use more gallons per day than the average expected amounts.
In the report, different ways that water is wasted without the end-user’s knowledge include a running toilet, dripping faucet, running a lightly loaded dishwasher, and others. Estimated numbers of gallons that could be saved just by watching these small things add up into the thousands in a year, with the toilet being the worst possible culprit — 30,000 gallons can easily be wasted with a running toilet.
The final bit of information noted in the annual report surrounded cross connections. Cross connections take place when a source of water entering the residence — whether it be inside the home, a sprinkler system, or outside faucet — has less pressure than what is being put against it and runs the risk of allowing contaminants to run backward into the system. For sprinkler systems, there are devices nicknamed back-flow devices that are created to prevent this type of change in pressure and resulting in water reentering the municipal system.
According to the report, “Outside water taps and garden hoses tend to be the most common sources of cross-connection contamination at the home. The garden hose creates a hazard when submerged in a swimming pool or attached to a chemical sprayer for weed killing. Garden hoses that are left lying on the ground may be contaminated by fertilizers, cesspools, or garden chemicals.”
The majority of cross connections are preventable and should be taken seriously by the people of Blackfoot. Preventing the access of contamination to the drinking water system could prolong the chlorination process becoming standard practice.
The full and complete annual water report may be found on the City of Blackfoot’s website. Previous annual reports are also available.