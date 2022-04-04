BLACKFOOT — An anonymous person or group has been posting fliers around Bingham County, accusing the county commissioners of “not serving the interests of rural Bingham County and agriculture.”
The flier gives no information on who was behind the messaging.
This would be considered protected speech under the First Amendment, and it initially was according to Pam Eckhardt, Bingham County clerk, but it crossed the line into being election material when it started to specifically ask people to support a political candidate.
“County Commissioners Mark Bair and Jessica Lewis are not serving the interests of rural Bingham County and agriculture,” the flier reads. “The small farming community of Riverton and their Fort Hall neighbors are learning this the hard way. By overturning a decision by the County Planning and Zoning, the two commissioners have shown whose interests they are really serving.”
This communication was all fine, up until they started sending out fliers with, “Please vote for a change May 17, Eric Jackson, District 3.” This turned the flier into election material, Eckhardt said, and legally the flier must contain information about who paid for the messaging.
This is according to Idaho Code 67-6614A, which states, “Whenever any person makes an expenditure for the purpose of financing communications expressly advocating the election, approval or defeat of a candidate … the person responsible for such communication shall be clearly indicated on such communication.”
The county has looked into this and they said commission candidate Eric Jackson did not finance the fliers. So far, no one has stated who made the fliers, but Eckhardt did talk to a woman who said she would pass on a message to the people who made them, and let them know to be cautious in how they put out the messaging.
As for the accusation made in the flier, and what specific case it was referring to, neither commissioners Mark Bair nor Jessica Lewis said they could speak in specifics. The only information that could be made public is that there is a pending subdivision rezoning that the county Planning and Zoning commission made a recommendation on. Lewis explained that they’re like an advisory board, so they only make recommendations to the county commissioners to make a final decision. Apparently, some Bingham County residents were unhappy with whatever decision was made, so they asked for a reconsideration.
The commissioners did a reconsideration and made a decision. The people with the concerns must have still been unhappy, because the decision was sent to judicial review, and then eventually the Idaho Supreme Court, over a procedural concern.
The decision will be handed down by the Supreme Court any day now, according to Bair.
“Nobody likes to have subdivisions by them, but I can tell you that we look at the rights of the property owner, and if they are doing what is allowed by our ordinance they have the right as a property owner to get a zone change,” Bair said.
“I hope they would get the details. I would hope they get all the information,” Lewis said. “Agriculture is extremely important in our community, but property rights are also, so there’s a balance there.”