BLACKFOOT — Fresh on the heels of the news that the landmark Blackfoot Mangum’s store just north of Blackfoot is changing hands comes the word that the historic Colonial Inn in Blackfoot is up for sale.
Current owners Eduardo and Raquel Lora have owned the business, located at 659 S Ash St., for 11 years now, said their daughter Maryella Lora.
“They’re looking to retire and move on to the next chapter in their lives,” Lora said. The business is still open, with restaurant hours from noon to 8 p.m. and the lounge is open from noon until closing, as early as 10 p.m. or as late as 2 a.m.
“We have amazing Mexican food,” Lora said. “My mom cooks everything fresh, everything is made to order.
“This business has been extremely good to us, the relationships we’ve built here have been great. The support we’ve gotten from the community has been amazing.”
Beyond being known as a gathering place for fine dining and its lounge and the chance for conversation, bringing customers in from miles around, the Colonial is also known as a historic place in Blackfoot as a place for students and a maternity hospital.
In a presentation to the Bingham County Historical Society, it was said that Robert Nelson and Henrietta Parsons homesteaded in Thomas area. The only son among seven daughters, Robert Adrian Parsons married Josephine Christensen in Pocatello in 1907, and after many years on the farm, they bought a large house in Blackfoot and converted it into a rest home.
At the time, there was no hospital in Bingham County. Any residents in need of hospitalization stayed home or took the risk of going to Pocatello or Idaho Falls. The need for a location for at least maternity care was pointed out, with Drs. A.E Miller, Sr., J.O. Hampton, and Merrill Packer practicing then.
It was reported that the doctors got Josephine a maternity hospital license. One room was converted into a delivery room where 2,500 babies were born over the next 13 years. In 1948, a bond issue was approved to build Bingham Memorial Hospital. Reports say that as the hospital opened, the Parsons began a new venture with their son-in-law and daughter, Chic and Velma O’Neal.
Construction of a small bar began, a veranda was made to make what was called the North Room, another room with a fireplace called the Chase Room was added, and the Colonial Inn Supper Club opened Oct. 6, 1950, to good response.
The 1967 edition of the Ford Times magazine featured the Colonial Inn as a famous eating place of the year, back when cocktail dresses, suits, prom dinners, and elegant functions were the order of thew day.
New ownership took over in the fall of 1975, and the ambience changed along with the times.