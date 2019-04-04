BLACKFOOT – Only one of 14 people who had preliminary hearings on felony charges scheduled Thursday before 7th District Magistrate Judge James Barrett Jr. opted for one.
The others either waived the hearing that determines whether there is probable cause they committed the crimes they are charged with and are bound over to District Court to enter pleas, or had their hearings continued.
Brianna Kay Kinghorn, 19, of Ogden, UT, charged with possession of a controlled substance, requested a hearing and was bound over to District Court at its conclusion. She was remanded to custody in lieu of $25,000 bond and is scheduled to enter a plea before 7th District Judge Darren Simpson on April 29.
Deputy Prosecutor David Cousin called two Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies as witnesses, but Kinghorn’s attorney, public defender Manuel Murdoch, called none.
Deputies Jordan Dietrich and Jordan Nebeker both testified that Kinghorn, along with her companion, James Ryan Loosemore, 41, Perry, UT, were arrested after drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle they had been riding in when its contents were inventoried following a rollover accident on U.S. Highway 91 south of Blackfoot on March 24.
Dietrich said the two deputies responded to the accident scene near KLCE and found Kinghorn and Loosemore were already out of the van that had rolled and were being tended to by paramedics. He said they invited the pair to the sheriff’s department initially because it was windy and raining, and they were under-dressed for the weather with nowhere to go.
The deputies said also, after talking to and observing the couple, the officers suspected they were impaired.
While evaluating Kinghorn, Deputy Nebeker said, he observed involuntary movement of her facial muscles that police refer to as “meth mouth,” as well as other signs of drug use.
She was given her Miranda warning at that time, he said, and later admitted during questioning that she had been using drugs.
Loosemore’s preliminary hearing was continued to April 8 at the request of his attorney, Nathan Rivera, who said he needed more time for discovery. Loosemore was also remanded to custody in lieu of bond.
Gage Lee Allen, 31, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on charges of violating Idaho’s wildlife laws and is scheduled to enter pleas before District Judge Steven Thompson on May 8 to 28 violations, four of which are felonies.
Kendell Chase Bolgen, 32, Pocatello, had his preliminary hearing on felony driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs continued to April 8 due to a substitution in his attorney. He was continued free on bond.
A review hearing for Bruce Lee Cain, 36, Blackfoot, on his sentence for aggravated battery, was continued to April 18. He was continued in custody in lieu of bail.
Randy Edwin Gleed, 53, St. Anthony, waived preliminary hearing on charges of burglary, grand theft, and malicious injury to property. He is to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on April 29.
Tmothy L. Lemmons, 32, San Jose, Calif., appearing for the fourth time for preliminary hearing on charges of aggravated assault and battery on an officer and two counts of burglary, waived preliminary hearing and is to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on May 6. He was continued in custody in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Floyd Neal Long, 50, waived his preliminary hearing on charges of felony rape and misdemeanor resisting arrest, and is set to appear for plea arraignment before Judge Simpson on April 29. His public defender, Nathan Rivera, requested that his $100,000 bail be reduced so he can bond out and seek treatment for a medical condition. Cousin said the state objected because Long is considered high risk to flee and for safety concerns. Barrett denied the request, and Long was continued in custody.
Dillon Wayne Mathews, 21, Blackfoot, waived his preliminary hearing on charges of DUI and eluding police and was bound over to district court to enter a plea on April 8. On the motion of his public defender Nathan Rivera, bail was reduced from $30,000 to $10,000 and he was ordered to report to his probation officer if he makes bond.
William Duncan Mcilroy, 20, had his preliminary hearing on three counts of burglary continued to April 18, after his public defender said he learned he has a conflict of interest and Mcilroy needs new counsel.
Kaden Lee Otasua, 20, Hyde Park, UT, waived preliminary hearing on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Simpson for plea arraignment on April 19.
Preliminary hearing for Reva Ann Thornton, 25, Blackfoot, for possession of a controlled substance, was scheduled for April 11. Manuel Murdoch was appointed to represent her and she was remanded to custody in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Daniel Rizo Rivera, 23, Aberdeen, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and was bound over to district court to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on April 29. He was continued free on bond.
Adam Ryan Zepeda, 32, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on charges of grand theft and forgery and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was bound over to district court to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on April 28. Since he is on supervised probation, he was released with an ankle monitor.