BLACKFOOT – Mark Collard requested an appeal on the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission's decision about granting a Conditional Use Permit to Jordan and Lindsay Mcglaughlin for their home business named SewMine, an online Etsy store.
The Mcglaughlins had to apply for a CUP because they employ two others, which is one employee over the standard amount that does not require a permit.
Collard says the permit does not meet the requirements and parameters of being conditional, therefore violating the definition of conditional. The next claim made by Collard was in regards to property values, stating that he has already gone to the county assessor requesting a reevaluation of his property because he does not feel having a home business in his neighborhood is acceptable, and it lowers the value of his home.
"Are we saying that Blackfoot is open for business?” Collard stated in regards to the Mcglaughlins using their home for business. He supported his claims that based on how he understands it, based on court cases, it is illegal to provide conditional use permits that do not have conditional uses.
During the P&Z meeting where the CUP was permitted, it was brought to light that there are already other home businesses in the area, including home day cares. Councilman Skip Gardner asked Collard if other home businesses in the neighborhood are a problem with him as well, such as a party and catering business run out of one of the homes. Collard replied that it is not the same and they do not have these numbers of employees, most are just the home owner.
Councilman Chris Jensen requested copies of the court cases because he wanted to see the data and parameters of the cases.
Both city attorney Garrett Sandow and Kurt Hibbert, city P&Z administrator, commented on the conditions that the Mcglaughlins had to meet to even apply for the permit. Hibbert read all eight of the parameters and explained where each of those conditions have been met, as well as Jordan Mcglaughlin testifying about said conditions as well.
Adding to the conditions, there were additional conditions placed on the receiving of the permit up to and including, first, their disposal trailer would have to be placed in the back yard behind privacy fencing; second, they cannot exceed 25% of the home for the use of the business; third, they could not have semi trailers brought to the home for deliveries, and others.
When Mcglaughlin went to the podium, he explained that each of these conditions are no problem for him to meet and he has already made arrangements with FedEx to not send another semi to their home. Moreover, he has plans to contact UPS for the same request. He provided a tour of the location to Mayor Marc Carroll as well to verify that it is not taking over the whole home.
Continuing the answers to the questions, Mcglaughlin added that they have the required parking spots available. He concluded that he is looking for a commercial location already as he continues to see growth since the start of the business, even though there has been some slowing in the last few months.
The council members felt that it was within the parameters of the CUP and Collard's appeal was denied.