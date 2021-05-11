BLACKFOOT – Bingham County commissioners approved a request to use Patriot Field for a food festival for Hospital Week and Police Officer Appreciation Week Monday morning.
A request was made by Bingham Memorial Hospital to invite food vendors out to Patriot Field for a food fair to the commissioners. EMS Appreciation Day is the following week.
The commissioners were honest about the request, explaining that they try to hold actions at Patriot Field above board, and they feel that the appreciation of those who serve the people of this community is exactly what they look for in requests involving the use of the memorial.
The food vendors will be at Patriot Field from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, open to the public to enjoy some of the special fair-like foods. In addition to approving the vendors for the food fest, the commissioners joined members of Bingham Memorial Hospital’s board for a proclamation for Hospital Week.
Hospital Week has become more celebrated following the massive undertaking by healthcare facilities and staff during the pandemic. The American Hospital Association made it a point to highlight the fact that those involved in healthcare positions dedicate their lives to serving those in their communities.
In addition to the Hospital Week, Bingham County will be celebrating Police Officer Appreciation Week.
“By a joint resolution approved October 1, 1962, as amended (76 Stat. 676), and by Public Law 103-322, as amended (36 U.S.C. 136-137), the President has been authorized and requested to designate May 15 of each year as ‘Peace Officers Memorial Day’ and the week in which it falls as Police Week,” according to www.whitehouse.gov.
President Kennedy was the first to recognize Police Week and others felt it important enough to acknowledge it as well, that the country now recognizes it to be the week that involves May 15.
The next week will be EMS Appreciation Week, recognizing those who come running when we feel there are little to no options left. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) are carried out by EMTs and firefighters in the area and are often the difference between tragedy and recovery.
These civil servants provide services and protect the masses, even when the people do not stand beside them. The public is urged to take a moment this week to thank a healthcare worker, a police officer, or member of EMS for dedicating their lives to serving the public.