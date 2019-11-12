It is hard to believe that we are quickly approaching the end of 2019. This means that there are less than 60 days until your insurance deductible will reset. If you or a family member require any surgery or medical treatment, it would be to your advantage to have your procedure scheduled and completed before the end of the year so your insurance benefits can be maximized.
If you have already met your deductible for 2019, medical care delivered before the end of the year may be covered at a lower out-of-pocket cost.
A deductible is the amount you owe for covered healthcare services before your health insurance plan begins to pay. For example, if your deductible is $1,000, your plan won’t pay anything until you’ve met your $1,000 deductible for covered healthcare services subject to the deductible.
An out-of-pocket maximum is the most you’ll have to pay during a policy period (usually a year) for healthcare services. Once you’ve reached your out-of-pocket maximum, your plan begins to pay 100 percent of the allowed amount for covered services.
Another way to maximize your insurance benefits is to determine if you know you are going to have a lot of healthcare expenses in 2020. For example, you may want to schedule non-emergency medical care early in the year so you can meet your deductible as soon as possible.
Even if you haven’t met your annual deductible, Bingham Healthcare offers special financing options to help take the pain out your pocketbook. With no interest-monthly payments, now is still a great time to schedule your surgery or procedure.
We hope your health is well, though, and you and your loved ones do not have any medical needs at this time. But, if that’s not the case, your total healthcare is important to us and we want to help make your insurance count. We have the finest physicians and nurses and the latest technology to help improve the quality of your life.
Further, have you been considering a knee or hip replacement surgery? If so, you may qualify to have your surgery with one of our experienced orthopedic surgeons before the end of the year. We are the region’s only Blue Distinction Center for Knee and Hip Replacements and can arrange for patients who are in immediate need of care. If you’d like to have your knee or hip replacement surgery before the year’s end, please call (208) 782-2999.
If you have questions about how insurance deductibles work, please call a Bingham Healthcare Financial Advocate at (208) 785-3817. They will be able to help you determine your remaining deductibles and how to get the most from your benefits.
Again, thank you for choosing Bingham Healthcare for all of your medical needs. When it comes to your medical care, you and your family deserve the very best. It is our privilege to be your healthcare provider, and we are grateful for your loyalty.