LAS VEGAS — Whether anyone is ready for it or not, the National Finals Rodeo is here and set to begin nightly performances to present the NFR champions for another year, and a pair of area cowboys including a Blackfoot native are in the middle of it.
All of the action will kick off tonight and of course it will be covered on CBS Sports nightly with coverage from the Thomas and Mack Center on the campus of UNLV.
Included among the 120 cowboys and cowgirls who have qualified for the finals in their special events of bareback riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing, team roping, saddle bronc riding and steer wrestling are two southeast Idaho cowboys with Stetson Jorgensen of Blackfoot competing in his first NFR and Garrett Smith of Rexburg participating in his third NFR.
The Bingham County Chronicle will be presenting full feature articles on the two local cowboys, with Jorgensen featured in Friday’s edition of the Chronicle and Smith in Sunday’s edition. The Chronicle is also planning on printing the results as they become available through the next week.
Jorgensen will be participating in the steer wrestling event and enters the finals in the fifth spot with over $90,000 in season earnings. The leader in the event is Ty Erickson of Helena, Mont., who has accumulated over $146,000 in earnings this season.
In the bull riding event, Garrett Smith of Rexburg has accumulated over $123,000 in earnings to hold the seventh spot in the overall standings behind Sage Kinzey of Strong City, Texas, who has amassed over $245,000 in earnings and holds a $90,000 lead in the event.
Each of the nightly performances will have their own winners, which will be continuing to accumulate winnings which will count toward the overall earnings which will ultimately produce champions in each of the events.
All told, the 120 contestants have accumulated over $12.8 million in earnings this year. The PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) reported over $43 million in payouts during the regular season. Thirty percent of that amount was won by the contestants who have qualified for the NFR.
Only one of the 2018 champions failed to make the finals this season and that was saddle bronc champion Wad Sundell who had life threatening injuries in August at a rodeo at San Juan Capistrano, Calif. That means that at least one new champion will be named during this year’s run at the NFR.
The rest of the 120 contestants have accumulated 47 world titles collectively and leading that list of previous winners would be Sage Kimzey who has won five gold buckles in bull riding. He is the only member of the 15 qualifiers in bull riding to have won a world title and he will of course be riding his best to keep it that way.
Kaycee Feild and Tim O’Connell have won seven of the past eight gold buckles in bareback riding with Kaycee sitting in the fifth spot and Tim, who suffered injuries during the season, starting in the sixth position. Clayton Bigelow will enter the finals in the top spot and every other bareback rider will be attempting to knock him off that spot beginning tonight.
Reigning champion header in the team roping is Clay Smith and he is at the top of the standings as things get underway. He would love to win back-to-back titles.
There are others who have been at the top in previous years and would love to get back to the top this season. Clay Tryan, Chad Masters, Matt Sherwood and Erich Rogers are all among the top ranking cowboys with a solid chance at a buckle this year.
You can’t talk about the headers if you don’t also mention the heelers. Brazilian cowboy Junior Nogueira won the all-around cowboy title in 2016, with most of his earnings coming from the heeling. He is the first Brazilian to earn a PRCA world title and he returns to the NFR this season as the leading money winner and is in first place.
Major contenders include Jade Corkill who has won three gold buckles and begins the NFR in third place. Paul Eaves left Las Vegas a year ago with the gold buckle and he starts this year in ninth place.
There are eight gold buckle winners represented in the tie-down roping including one all-around cowboy winner. The four men who have earned those eight buckles will start in the top five positions.
Heading the charge this year will be Caleb Smidt, who won his second buckle a year ago. Tyson Durfey and Shane Hanchey each have won one gold buckle and start in third and fifth place and three-time winner Tuf Cooper, who also has an all-around title to his credit will begin in fourth place. The tie-down looks like it will be wide open once again this season.
The past two barrel racing champions are in the field and they are sitting in first and second position. Nellie Miller, the 2017 winner, is leading the field while last year’s winner Hailey Kinsel is in second. A two-time winner of the event, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, is in fourth.