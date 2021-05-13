BINGHAM COUNTY – The long-awaited discussion on the Area of Impact Agreement with the City of Blackfoot was held Wednesday night for the Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission. The meeting was originally planned for March 31, but Tiffany Olsen, Planning and Development director, felt it was better to delay the date to allow more people to provide input on the subject as well as allowing county Prosecutor Paul Rogers time to get acquainted with the process.
Olsen started the discussion by providing a staff report to the P&Z commissioners regarding the AIA and the decisions made by the Blackfoot P & Z. She noted that the Blackfoot P&Z approved the AIA with some small alterations they would like to see added to the agreement. She then went on to read the names of the more than 20 people that provided written testimony for the March 31 meeting. She provided the written testimony to the commissioners in their packets so they were aware of the comments and concerns of those who would be impacted by the agreement. Olsen continued with the additional written testimonials that had been received by the commission for the May 12 meeting including two different letters with 29 and more than 70 signatures attached, respectively. Olsen then turned the time over to Rogers to provide legal input on the topic.
Rogers noted that there is a complete section in the draft that needed to be removed based on an Idaho District Court ruling that “consent to annexation” clauses would be deemed unconstitutional. Rogers also touched on the civil dispute between the Groveland Water and Sewer District and the City of Blackfoot over consent to connect issues. GWSD won that civil dispute and Rogers believes that it falls under the same blanket ruling of constitutionality. He recommended to the commission to omit that subsection from the agreement and not take it into consideration as part of the discussion.
Rogers also wanted to explain to those in attendance that this agreement must be reached at some point otherwise it will be left to the county commissioners and the mayor of Blackfoot along with his city council. They would then add three more to the group and make a “Council of Nine” to make a decision for both Blackfoot and Bingham County. If for whatever reason an agreement cannot be reached by either the P&Z commissions or the Council of Nine, it would be left for a judge to make the final decision regardless of what each entity wants or does not want.
Once Rogers completed his preface to the meeting, Chairman Leavitt opened the meeting to public hearing. One by one people in the audience provided their input to the commissioners as to why they did not want the agreement in the current form. Many members of the Yancey family provided written and verbal testimony at the meeting, with Clem and Ryan providing impactful comments. Questions were posed to the commission regarding why the GSWD was not contacted as a governing body during the process as they are a district set up by the people. Other important notable moments during the testimonials surrounded the fact that those who were in attendance do not wish to be part of Blackfoot and have no desire to be annexed into it.
Olsen had already addressed this concern explaining that an agreement — which is state law to be in place in one form or another — does not change or provide increased allowance of annexation. It is created to allow the city and county to be on the same page when it comes to construction, infrastructure, and expected future growth. The agreement has been expired for many years and was not the best for either entity. It was noted in the Blackfoot meeting that the changes in the previous agreement to the current draft could not be any more different. The previous agreement was called useless and did not have the two working together.
Testimonial after testimonial would transpire, pushing the meeting further into the evening, but would provide enough input to the commission that once the public hearing had reached conclusion, they would discuss the option of not voting on the subject. Instead, they made the decision to postpone voting on the subject until after they can hold a work meeting so that the commissioners may use the entire meeting time to discuss the topic before making any decision. The commissioners agreed that it would be in the peoples’ best interest if they did not jump to a snap decision but rather explore all details and options as well as absorbing the testimonials. Discussion was also had about incorporating people of the public in the future to help with the agreement process.
The commissioners will be holding a work session in the near future to go over all of the data before making a final decision or more adjustments to the agreement.
Comments on Facebook indicate that those in attendance felt that the commission heard their words and that they appreciated being heard.