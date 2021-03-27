BINGHAM COUNTY – Long hours of work between Bingham County and City of Blackfoot have reached the home stretch but finds itself put on the back burner one more time after Bingham County Planning and Zoning announced that they have canceled the meeting on Wednesday.
The meeting was scheduled as a public hearing and would be the pivot-point of the entire agreement because the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission has already approved the current agreement pending no major changes.
The Area of Impact Agreement (AIA), is a requirement by state law for prescriptive growth of a city into county lands. Historically, the AIA between Bingham County and Blackfoot have been “worthless” as stated by City Attorney Garrett Sandow. It was later noted that the current agreement would be leaps and bounds ahead of the previous versions, creating a partnership between the two entities regarding the expected future growth of the city into the county, leading to possible annexation.
Concerns were shared with the Bingham County Planning and Zoning Development Director Tiffany Olsen via a letter from Jerry Yancey that highlighted areas leading up to the meeting that he felt was either a violation of Idaho Statutes, Idaho’s Constitution, and the implied responsibility of the county as an entity. In his letter, Yancey writes, “I propose sufficient notice was not given.” He notes that he believes significant notice was not given by the county which followed the letter of the law, publishing a legal notice in the Bingham News Chronicle. It is highlighted that he feels that letters should have been mailed to everyone in the county, “I request that public notice be given by mail. I request that the summary be included and more closely reflect the actual AOI proposal and not include false or misleading statements.” Yancey presented reservations that are warranted, looking for a copy of the agreement and only being provided an up-to-date one only days before any written testimony needed returned if it was wanted to be read into the record.
Throughout the document provided by Yancey, he highlights areas that were already discussed during the Blackfoot P & Z meeting, including the jurisdictional processes as well as the legality of enforcement. Sandow explained to the members of the Blackfoot P & Z that because the AOI is not inside Blackfoot city limits, the authoritative figure for that area is the Sheriff and the county is the primary on the area. Yancey made note of the same information that Sandow expressed to Blackfoot and shared concerns that this area was not lined out properly.
Some of the concerns in this part involved the potential requirement for members of the community that reside in the AOI to be on the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission. This only becomes a requirement once the county adopts the city ordinances in the area of impact rather than only having their ordinances. At this point, a joint P&Z can be formed or other formulas can be applied to ensure that the state requirements are met for compliance.
Other notable issues in the pending AIA revolve around the issues of sewer services. Blackfoot is not the sole owner of the sewer lines in the area with Groveland Water and Sewer District possessing lines that tie into the Blackfoot system. That information was not specified in the pending agreement and should be thoroughly vetted before assuming that both parties are ready for the change.
{span}Yancey asks about the possibility of changing the boundaries so that areas that are serviced by the GWSD would be omitted from the area of impact because of other clauses in the Idaho Statutes that surround connectivity to city services as assumed consent to annexation. GWSD is an independent organization that utilizes the City of Blackfoot’s Wastewater Treatment Plant (GWSD has partial share in the WWTP) for their sewage, therefore the stipulation of assumed consent could never be met.{/span}
The letter provided by Yancey makes noted a plethora of areas that he believes need readdressing and goes as far as to offer to help if the need arises. His assumptions and expectations of the letter provide a position of belief that the county should postpone the hearing until they have addressed the many problems he highlighted. Each of his claims cites Idaho statutes for support to his point. He posted the letter on social media for others to read, and within 48 hours Bingham County had announced on Facebook that they were canceling the hearing scheduled for March 31 regarding the AIA.
The agreement is necessary as per state statute, but some want to know if it can be done better.
FROM THE PROPOSED AGREEMENT
“An area around the each city in Bingham County where the city and the county jointly plan for building and development. It does not mean you (the county citizen) are being annexed. Though this proposed agreement has words like ‘annexation’ and ‘LID’ and ‘Local Improvement District’ which undoubtedly makes people nervous, this proposed agreement will not increase the chance of any current residents’ properties to be annexed or incorporated into a LID one bit more than they currently face.” The new agreement does not change any boundaries that were set forth in the 2002 agreement which currently has both Bingham County and Blackfoot out of compliance with Idaho Statutes. There is no debate as to whether an agreement will or will not take place; if the entities cannot agree, they can have a ruling placed upon the circumstances by the courts establishing the bylaws of any ‘agreement’ between them.
It is because of this requirement that Tiffany Olsen, along with P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert, have worked on this for nearly a year with multiple meetings discussing the circumstances of any agreement. Olsen partnered with Chase Hendricks, county civil attorney to help formulate the plan as did Hibbert with Sandow for the City of Blackfoot. As a collective, worked through the legal side of things to try fix a broken agreement. “It is in everyone’s best interest to communicate and work toward common goals,” states the final line of the introduction of the proposal. The full proposal is available on the county’s website under the Planning and Zoning tab.
More notably, when looking through the agreement information, it notes that it is often difficult to find people willing to develop in an area of impact because of the different costs incurred by following city building standards such as sidewalk, curb, and gutter. However, the proposed agreement notes that the most important piece of the puzzle surrounds connecting to water and sewer. Attached for information purposes is a quote from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, “depending on the size of the house and number of occupants, a standard septic system discharges several hundred gallons of waste each day with high nitrate concentrations and other contaminants and pathogens. Using an estimated four-bedroom house size, the annual combined effluent from the proposed Septic systems would be approximately 1.3 million gallons. This effluent will reach and contaminate ground water beneath the subdivision and could impact the individual wells within the proposed development and/or wastewater services wherever feasible especially in areas where ground water used for public drinking water supplies is potentially impacted.” The statement from DEQ supports the use of monitored water and wastewater systems such as municipal or districted systems.
The postponement of the meeting was decided upon by Olsen when she realized that a longer period between the posting of the proposed agreement and the hearing would allow for more members of the community to read through the information and prepare questions or write a testimony for the commission to hear. Furthermore, the notice of hearing will be published in the Bingham News Chronicle prior to the meeting and Olsen noted that she will add it the county’s Facebook page as well.