BLACKFOOT – KC Michael Mathis, the 27-year-old Blackfoot man accused of setting his apartment on fire during an altercation with his wife on April 23, waived his preliminary hearing before 7th District Magistrate Judge James Barrett Jr., Thursday and was bound over to District Court.
He is scheduled to enter pleas before 7th District Judge Darren Simpson on May 20 to charges of arson and domestic violence.
Although Bingham County Chief Deputy Prosecutor David Cousin protested, Barrett granted a motion from Mathis’ attorney Jeffrey Kunz to reduce his bail from $25,000 to $15,000 with the condition that he be released to pretrial services if he makes bail. Kunz said his client has no criminal history other than one misdemeanor.
Prior to the decision, Cousin said the state objects to reducing bail because of the seriousness of the charges against Mathis. “He’s looking at a possible 35 years in prison,” Cousin said, adding that Mathis be required to report to pretrial services if he makes bail. Barrett said a no-contact order against Mathis will remain in place.
Police and the fire department responded to the Mathis apartment on April 23 after his wife called 911 to report that her husband was allegedly throwing lighted matches around their living room and started a fire.
Mathis was one of nine defendants scheduled to appear for preliminary hearing before Barrett on Thursday, but Esmeralda Lanae Aguirre, 20, of Idaho Falls, charged with possession of methamphetamine, was the only one to have a hearing.
Her attorney Nathan Rivera told the court Aguirre wished to protest the charge against her but he didn’t plan to call any witnesses.
Cousin called as prosecution witnesses two probation and parole officers from the Idaho Department of Corrections, a K9 deputy and a detective from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and a patrol officer from the Blackfoot Police Department.
Probation and Parole Officer Russell Waite testified that he accompanied P&P officer Casey Champion to check on one of her parolees in Blackfoot on March 31 and they found several other people in the house with him. During a walk-thorough of the house, he said, they found a young woman asleep on a bed and were unable to awaken her. He said he later noticed a meth pipe on the floor by a couch and not far from the parolee’s feet and sent for a police officer and a drug sniffing dog.
He placed the parolee in restraints, Waite said, and when the officer and the deputy with the K9 dog arrived, three visitors to the house were taken outside. He said they weren’t allowed to take their personal belongings because the officers wanted the drug sniffing dog to have access to them.
Champion said the dog “hit” on a purse and when it was shown to the people waiting outside, Aguirre identified it as hers, but denied them permission to search it.
They did search the purse, the officers said, and found a baggie with a small amount of methamphetamine inside, at which time Aguirre was arrested.
Bingham County Sheriff’s Det. Kathleen Hall testified that Aguirre later admitted to having a syringe in her bra and said she emptied the contents down the drain, but meth residue was found in the syringe.
Rivera asked Blackfoot Patrol Officer Kenneth Williams if he had a warrant to search Aguirre’s purse, and he replied they didn’t need one because the dog hitting on it gave them probable cause.
When testimony concluded, Barrett bound Aguirre over to District Court to enter a plea before Judge Steven Thompson on May 22.
In other court business, preliminary hearing for David Ryan Hillman, 45, Shelley, on a charge of felony driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs was continued to May 30 on the motion of his attorney.
Preliminary hearing for Shantel M. Martinez, 23, Pocatello, was cancelled when the state moved to dismiss without prejudice the charge against her of abuse, exploitation or neglect of a vulnerable adult. To dismiss without prejudice means the charge can be refiled at a later date if the state decides to do so.
William Duncan McIlroy, 20, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on three counts of burglary and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Darren Simpson on May 2. His attorney, Curtis R. Smith, said he is close to a plea bargain with the state.
Wisho Moss, 31, Pocatello, waived preliminary hearing on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, heroin and methamphetamine, and was bound over to district court to enter a plea on May 20 before Judge Simpson. His attorney, Manuel Murdoch, said Moss has been offered a plea bargain in which the state will dismiss one of the felony counts and the enhancement charge of being a persistent violator in exchange for the guilty plea. He requested that his client be released to pretrial services. Cousin objected, saying Moss has two failures to appear on his record, and Barrett denied the request.
Tracy Lynn Nash, 56, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and is to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on May 20. She is also charged with being a persistent violator and introducing or removing an article from the jail. Her attorney Jeffery Kunz said a plea agreement with the state is pending.
Preliminary hearing for Davin Wayne Vail, 34, Blackfoot, on a charge of possession of heroin, was continued to May 16.
Preliminary hearing for Sarah Gladys Walters, 31, Idaho Falls, was continued to May 16 due to substitution of counsel.