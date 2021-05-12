BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission’s art contest they are holding for future visions of the city will conclude on Friday, according to Chairperson Ron Ramirez. The contest involved the fourth grade classes of the schools in Blackfoot where each student was provided the opportunity to create a piece of art regarding what they like, dislike, or want in Blackfoot. Currently, the top 20 best pieces are on display at the Candy Jar and are waiting for votes from the public.
Ramirez made a somber announcement regarding the contest during the Planning and Zoning meeting on Tuesday evening, noting that when he went over to the Candy Jar earlier that day, there was not a single vote cast by the members of the public. He wanted to put that information out there so the commissioners would be able to let people know that the contest was still underway and the final tallying of the votes will be conducted shortly after. The winners will be announced during the May 25 P&Z meeting, with an invitation to the student, teacher, and parents to attend the city council meeting on June 1 where they will receive their reward for their hard work.
Members of the commission discussed the different ideas of prizes including the “key to the city,” but will not know the final decision on how that key will be produced. Ramirez wanted to have an actual key made for the top four artists but may have to settle on a printed key on their certificates; however, the monetary prizes remain intact and will be presented to the winners.
The art contest was developed in efforts to shape Blackfoot into the future with input from those who will be here. Residents are urged to take the time to stop by the Candy Jar and provide a vote for what they think is the best representation of what should, is, or should not be in Blackfoot.