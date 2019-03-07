BLACKFOOT — Ashlee Howell has been named as the new executive director of the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce. Howell started her new role in the Chamber Monday with a brief orientation.
She was chosen by a panel of Chamber board members to fill the position.
The director’s role is a part-time position. She has built two businesses in Blackfoot, the Blackfoot Community Center — a non-profit youth service organization — and All American Spirit, a cheerleading and gymnastics company. She founded both organizations 10 years ago.
She has also managed three federal grants.
“I see my role with the Chamber as being support for Blackfoot businesses,” Howell said. The Chamber has a membership of 180 businesses.
“There is so much potential for growth in this area,” she added. “The Chamber plays a big role in economic development.
“I really enjoy people. I believe in building positive relationships.”
Howell said she personally plans to meet and thank every Chamber member for their support.
She noted that she has already built a lot of positive relationships through building her two businesses.
“I will listen to the members.,” Howell commented. “I want to develop a strategic plan to move forward. I will be contacting businesses who have chosen not to renew their membership and listen to them. My job is to serve businesses.”
The Chamber will have a networking activity at its next monthly luncheon at Premier Technology at noon Wednesday.