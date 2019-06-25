BLACKFOOT — After 28 years in law enforcement, Kurt Asmus was given a retirement celebration Tuesday afternoon complete with tributes to his time in service to the community with the Blackfoot Police Department, including time as chief since 2013.
Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll joked at the beginning of the celebration at the city council chambers that it’s been 28 years of waiting to allow Asmus to retire.
Carroll said he was familiar with Asmus from his work, but he got to see a different side of him from Carroll’s time spent coaching youth soccer when Asmus had a child playing.
“When you get to see people as parents, you get to see them as they really are as people,” the mayor said. “Mom and dad Asmus were always there.”
Carroll said Asmus filled some big shoes when he took over for former chief Dave Moore, and new Chief Scott Gay will be filling some big shoes with Asmus’ departure.
“We see a lot of the negative things around the country when it comes to things happening with law enforcement, but we’ve sidestepped the negatives here,” Carroll said. “That comes down to the quality of leadership, officers, patrolmen, deputies.”
Craig Kingsbury from Twin Falls, president of the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association, commented that Asmus has done great things not only in the community but throughout the state.
Col. Kedrick “Ked” Wills, director of the Idaho State Police, also said Asmus has done a lot for the state as well.
”He is absolutely professional. One other word I would use for Chief Asmus is ‘poised.’ He was always calm, he knew exactly which way to go in every situation,” Wills said.
Former Blackfoot Mayor Paul Loomis commended Asmus on his professionalism, his guidance, and his leadership.
”This is a celebration not only of the chief but of the department and its officers,” Loomis said. “He is an outstanding member of this community.”
Gay said he appreciated his time with Asmus as friends and co-workers.
”He’s been a great leader to us,” Gay said. “His compassion will never be matched.”
Bingham County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner applauded Asmus for his fairness and his willingness to work with the county in any situation.
Asmus himself saluted his wife, Elaine, for standing by him through his years in law enforcement. He also gave attention to the “110 people who make the city run,” including workers from the city’s water and street departments.
”This department runs because we have people who make it successful,” Asmus said. “The city of Blackfoot trusted me to make it safe. That’s pretty overwhelming.”