BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Assessor Donavan Harrington presented numbers on fees as requested to the Bingham County commissioners on Tuesday showing where they measure up compared to surrounding areas.
Harrington, along with David Romrell, contacted several counties across the state and near Bingham County to rank where they line up in regards to fees for new construction in the area.
Most of the counties contacted are within $50 except for Teton County which is $160 cheaper than Bingham. The median cost for the subdividing in eastern Idaho is $549, but that number is misleading because of the high costs in Franklin County at $1,100. Bingham comes in at $510, which is in line with other local areas.
Harrington added to the numbers presented and expressed that the prices required by Bingham County in 1999 — the year that these prices were last adjusted — would have been exorbitant because 21 years later, they are in line with the surrounding areas. He noted that in the previous meeting held, which he sat through, the ordinance addressed surrounding Awbrey Downs was written and approved during the same year.
Harrington moved on to the next part of his update, which involved the dollar amounts collected by the licensing division of his office, and those collected in Aberdeen and Shelley as well. He explained how they collect fees as well as the numbers of fees collected. In Shelley alone, they have collected nearly $173,000 according to documents shown in the meeting.
The final topic of discussion was the GIS mapping program that is used by the assessor's office. The prices incurred through the GIS mapping system were last updated in February 2018, according to Harrington. He explained that the newer layers on the parcels have increased use of the GIS system and they will need to reevaluate the cost of having those printed.
The meeting between Harrington and the commissioners is part of a continued process to keep the different departments working in unison.