ATOMIC CITY — Atomic City held its first city meeting since August Tuesday night at the BLM fire station in town in order to maintain social distancing with invited residents attending in order to keep attendance down to 10 with some uninvited attendees showing up as well, according to former city councilman Dave Sonnenberg who was at the meeting.
And, much as it was during the August meeting, Tuesday’s gathering turned into a verbal tussle complete with two Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies on hand to keep the peace, Sonnenberg said.
During the August 13 meeting, council member Vickie O’Haro — who attended Tuesday’s meeting along with supporters — was recorded on video saying, “If you expect me to abide by all city rules and regulations, that would make me a part of the city, and I’m not part of the city.” With that, Mayor Chris Polatis sent notice on Sept. 11 that she was being removed from office in accordance with Idaho Statute 50-402 (D-4), and since only two council members remained a quorum did not exist thereby canceling all future city meetings until the issue could be resolved.
Earlier this year, Bingham County Clerk Pamela Eckhardt ruled that the rights of O’Haro and her partner Blake Lyle to vote in Bingham County would be canceled on March 20 if they didn’t change the address listed as their residence to one that meets the requirements of Idaho Code after a complaint was filed that they voted improperly as Atomic City residents.
Eckhardt arrived at that decision after considering testimony presented on Feb. 13 at an administrative hearing that resulted because Polatis filed a challenge to the address Lyle and O’Haro listed on their voter registration cards. Eckhardt determined that O’Haro is not a resident of Atomic City, confirming that Polatis acted in accordance with state statutes when removing her from office.
With approval from Gov. Brad Little’s office, Polatis appointed Tony Bandiera to fill the vacant council seat to establish a quorum and did not require confirmation from the two remaining council members due to receiving prior authorization from the governor’s office. Polatis then appointed former councilman Donald Sortor to fill a fourth and final seat on the council which required an approving vote from a majority of the council. Sonnenberg said it was about to pass until there was further argument.
Sonnenberg said the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office provided an officer at the mayor’s request to maintain order, but the meeting quickly became a feud with the meeting becoming so heated with verbal insults being exchanged on both sides that the attending deputy called for another officer as backup.
Sonnenberg said the subject meeting with the most opposition was Polatis’ plans to take a strong stance in an effort to restore Atomic City and its property values to its pre-2017 condition by means of strict enforcement of existing codes and ordinances with opposition coming from O’Haro and her supporters.
Verbal sparring has continued since the meeting on social media.