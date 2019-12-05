BLACKFOOT – Atomic City resident Blake Lyle was bound over to District Court Thursday to answer to a charge of grand theft following a preliminary hearing before 7th District Magistrate Judge James Barrett. He is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Darren Simpson on Jan. 6 at 1 p.m.
Lyle is accused of the theft of a 1995 Ford pickup truck from a former tenant, but claims the truck was given to him by the tenant, Brennan Hinckley, in lieu of unpaid rent.
Hinckley testified at the hearing that he and his wife, Angela, were renting an apartment from Lyle but stopped paying rent after May because an overflowing septic tank at the building was allowing sewage to back up through drain pipes and puddle on the ground.
Although there was no testimony as to whether Lyle had refused or neglected to rectify the problem, Hinckley testified the couple decided to move out because constant exposure to the sewage fumes was making his wife ill.
He said that before they left, Lyle confronted him about the unpaid rent and demanded he be given the pickup to cover the unpaid rent. “I told him I would think about it,” Hinckley said. He testified that he felt threatened when Lyle told him, “We can handle this as friends, or there’s lots of desert out there.” At no time did he agree that Lyle could have the pickup, he said.
Hinckley said the couple moved to Arco, taking the keys and leaving the locked pickup and some of their belongings behind, and the pickup truck was gone when they returned July 7. He said Lyle’s partner told Angela Hinckley they could take their belongings out of the apartment, but could not have the pickup.
A neighbor told him that Lyle had used a tow truck to move the pickup into his impound yard on July 5, Hinckley said. When asked by Deputy Prosecutor Jason Chandler how much the vehicle was worth he replied, “About $3,200.” He said it had a missing wing window and a cracked windshield, but the interior was immaculate and even the CD player worked.
Angela Hinckley testified that they left the pickup behind because it was not registered or insured and they planned to retrieve it when they made it legal. She said when they returned for the rest of their belongings they found Lyle had not only towed the truck, but had broken into their apartment
At that point, she said, she called 911 to report the break-in and theft of the pickup.
Mrs. Hinckley testified that the couple did have a written agreement with Lyle that they would pay the money they owed them when their Social Security check resumed after being suspended for over-payment. She said neither of them had agreed to give up the pickup truck for the unpaid rent.
She said according to the Blue Book it had a trade-in value of $1,900 and resale value of $3,200.
She testified also that fumes from the blocked sewage problem were blown into their apartment by the air conditioner, causing her to become ill so she had to seek medical treatment.
Bingham County Sheriff’s Cpl. Burnett testified that he responded to the 911 call, and after talking to the involved parties told them it was a civil matter, but also told Lyle he had to release the pickup truck to the couple.
Hinckley testified that sheriff’s deputies returned with a warrant on July 12 and they got the pickup truck out of Lyle’s impound yard.
Lyle’s attorney, Jeromy Pharis, did not call any witnesses, but argued that the case should be dismissed. He said although Mrs. Hinckley had presented a paper with a photo of the pickup truck and both she and her husband testified it was worth more than $3,000 per the Blue Book, no evidence had been presented to prove that.
Pharis said the vehicle was old, rusted and had broken windows and wasn’t worth the $1,000 required for a grand theft charge, and that no witness had been called to testify to having seen Lyle tow it away.