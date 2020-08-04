BLACKFOOT – Twenty-year-old Jose A. Moreno is facing charges after allegedly attempting to force his way into a vehicle at gunpoint with a young child inside the vehicle Tuesday, according to a press release from the Blackfoot Police Department.
Police were dispatched to the area of Spruce Street and Pacific Street, where Moreno allegedly tried to force the vehicle owner out of the vehicle at gunpoint while a young child remained inside.
Police said Moreno was unsuccessful at getting the vehicle operational and fled the scene on foot. According to the press release, upon fleeing the area, Moreno is believed to have discharged a firearm in the direction of responding officers. An investigation continues into this matter.
Shortly after, Moreno was located by the joint efforts of the Blackfoot Police Department and the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and was then taken into custody. Moreno is being held in the Bingham County Jail pending arraignment of charges of robbery, aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm, and two accounts of aggravated assault on certain personnel.