BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County 4-H Fair ended with an auction on Wednesday evening.
This is the third year in a row Kodi Pratt has donated and shown the endowment lamb. She has a herd of 35 sheep. This year’s lamb was named “Boss” because she bosses the other lambs.
The lamb was purchased and turned back for resale seven times before the lamb “found a new home,” as auctioneer Arnold Callison said. The lamb went for $700-$900 each time it was sold.
Proceeds from the endowment lamb go to support 4-H programs and supplies and help to send participants to state, regional, and national competitions, Bingham County 4H extension educator Maranda Small said. “It was a great fair.”
Neil Ward also donated the pick of 100 commercial calves to help the Rod and Denise Williams family. Rod Williams has been diagnosed with stage four cancer. The amount raised to be given to the Williams family totaled $7,750.
The top market animals were:
- Grand Champion Market Rabbit was raised by Addison Gardner and sold for $300.
- The Reserve Market Rabbit was raised by Shay Nelson and sold for $150.
- The Grand Champion Market Swine was raised by Pierce Hales and sold for $2,200.
- The Reserve Market Swine was raised by Jace Mortensen and sold for $1,600. This was also the top swine carcass.
- The Grand Champion Market Lamb was raised by Kodi Tolman and sold for $1,900.
- The Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb was raised by Jade Kelly and sold for $1,400.
- The Grand Champion Market Steer was raised by Tanisha Coffey and sold for $4,200.
- The Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer was raised by Elizabeth Murdock and sold for $3,700.
- The Grand Champion Market Goat was raised by Hope Wanstrom and sold for $850.
- The Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat was raised by Lexy Parsons and sold for $1,000.
Two hundred animals — swine, lambs, steers, goats, and rabbits — were sold at the auction.
“We started with clubs of sheep and lambs because that is what my husband knew,” said Sherrie Mecham from Pingree, who has been a 4-H leader for 30 years. “Since then, we have led clubs of pigs lately, eight steer. The steers were a steep learning curve.”
This is the 27th annual market animal sale. Before that, Bingham County had its fair the day before the Eastern Idaho State Fair.
“Then the rules for the state fair changed and Bingham County then sponsored its own fair,” Mecham said.