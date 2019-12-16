FIRTH — The annual audit, sewer project and an agreement on city law enforcement with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office were presented at the monthly meeting of the Firth City Council on Dec. 11.
About the city’s annual audit, CPA Morgan Hatt said, “The city is in great shape. You are on a solid financial condition.”
The revenue in the sewer fund increased to $253,575 in 2019; in 2018, the revenue from the sewer fund was $83,195. Expenditures from the sewer fund totaled $61,450 in 2019; in 2018, expenditures totaled $87,907.
“That’s all user fees (in the sewer fund),” City Clerk Robert Dial said. “We are putting money in the city’s reserves to pay for the upcoming sewer treatment plant. We have pledged to have so much down and we hope to have a payment ahead. The new plant will meet current and future guidelines for a sewer treatment plant.”
Firth voters approved building a new sewer treatment plant in November 2017. The proposed treatment plant will be in the same location as the present lagoon. Details about the plant and raising grant money to fund the project have been part of the council’s discussions since that time.
In its plan for a new sewer lagoon, Firth hopes to have funding to build two additional equalization (EQ) ponds, also known as collection basins.
Ted Hendricks, director of the Community and Economic Development with the East-Central Idaho Planning and Development Association (ECIPDA), is working to obtain grants to fund this project.
“Funding agencies have stated the addition of the two EQ ponds to the original sewer request would be handled as a stand-alone project,” Hendricks said. “It would be considered one project on the engineering side, but two projects on the funding side — one (funding request) for the new proposed sewer lagoon; the second (funding request) for the two additional EQ ponds. The city of Firth could sell bonds or provide cash to fund this project.”
Engineer Dave Noel of Forsgren Associates said, “I want to assure the citizens of Firth that this is a good, reliable design. We are not trying to get a lot of money off of it. (This design) is intended to give a couple decades of service.”
The sewer lagoon project is estimated to cost from $3.5 to $3.7 million.
Council members gave Firth Mayor Brandon Jolley the authority to execute documents to move this project forward and to sign documents for application of funding from Rural Development and the Army Corps of Engineers.
Council members also approved rehiring Morgan Hatt to be the city’s auditor. CPA Austin Moses was also hired to look over Hatt’s work to make sure it is accurate.
“The state licensing board wants two sets of eyes on the audits to make sure they are accurate,” Hatt said.
The city and the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office have reached an agreement on law enforcement. The sheriff’s office will take care of state code and county violations in Firth and the surrounding area.
City code violations will be referred to Garrett Sandow, the city attorney for Firth. Sandow is also the city attorney for Blackfoot and Aberdeen.