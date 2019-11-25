SHELLEY – Popular Western author Kirby Jonas will be signing his books from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Wednesday at Kesler’s Market in Blackfoot.
Jonas has published 28 novels and has outlined many more.
“The ‘Savage Law’ series is set in Salmon,” Jonas said. “People I really know are used as characters in these books. I have incorporated the person’s personalities and characteristics into the story and developed these characters throughout the series. The series always moves forward.”
The “Savage Law” series is a “whodunit,” crime fighting series. The series begins in the early 1970s.
“The internet is good for research,” Jonas said. “In 1972, gas prices were 39 cents per gallon. Lots of research goes into these books.”
Growing up, Jonas and his family moved to Shelley in 1971; he graduated from Shelley High School in 1983. The novel, “Russets,” was published in 2018 and is about Shelley.
“In the sixth grade, I penned my first novel, ‘The Tumbleweed,’ and in high school wrote my second, ‘The Vigilante,’ Jonas said. “It was also during this time that I first became acquainted with Salmon, staying toward the end of the road at the Golden Boulder Orchard, where I worked picking cherries for owner Warner VanHoose with my brother Jamie.”
He has been called the new Louis L’Amour. He started his own publishing company, Howling Wolf Publishing, in 1997.
“My first publisher was in the East,” Jonas said. “We couldn’t agree on the cover art. He was familiar with the forests in the East, not the West, so I started my own publishing company.”
He currently is an armed security officer in Pocatello. He served as a police officer for 25 years and was a city firefighter for 24 years before he retired.
Jonas and his wife, Debbie, have four grown children: Cheyenne, Jacob, Clay and Matthew.
Their son, Clay, is an author is his own right. He has written four books in “The Descendants of Light” series and is working on book five.