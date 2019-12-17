BLACKFOOT -- Blackfoot Police Department and Bingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of N. Stout and Francis Street in Blackfoot Tuesday in reference to a felony wanted subject that resulted in an evacuation of the area and security measures issued at Independence High School.
The suspect, Roger E. Simpson, 31, was observed in the area and believed at the time to be in possession of a firearm, according to a BPD press release.
Through the course of the investigation, police learned that Simpson had entered into a vacant residence in the area and was believed to be hiding from police.
Residents in the immediate area were evacuated for their safety and Independence High School, located one block away, was issued a “shelter in place” order.
Simpson was successfully taken into custody on the felony warrant a short time later after being called out of the residence and was booked into the Bingham County Jail on the warrant along with further charges of resisting and obstructing and unlawful entry.
The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.