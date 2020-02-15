BLACKFOOT — T.J. Boyer is working hard to build autism awareness in Bingham County because of the experiences she and her husband David have gone through in raising their own autistic child.
Their only child is a 12-year-old boy who’s a sixth-grader in Blackfoot. He didn’t get diagnosed with autism until October of 2018, and it took them moving from Colorado to Idaho to get the proper diagnosis.
Making the move to Blackfoot resulted in a feeling of isolation when so much care was needed for their autistic child. David works at Blackfoot Transmission. T.J. is a full-time stay-at-home mother because of the needs raising an autistic child presents.
To help with that sense of isolation, the Facebook group Autism Friends of Bingham was launched where local residents facing the same situation could go for support, friendship, planning activities, and building awareness in the community.
T.J. said she knew when her son was two years old that his behavior was not typical.
“He showed sensory issues, his emotions were off the charts,” she said. “He had issues with tags on a pair of pants, he’d fight not to get into a pair of pants because of the tags. This was not your typical 2-year-old tantrum. He had sensory issues with foods. He would go two days without eating.”
The first step the parents took was the Head Start program when their son was three years old, which has testing available for children at that age.
“You’re always second-guessing yourself as a parent, is this typical?” T.J. said. “Head Start noticed he definitely lacked in social skills. Head Start was a lifeline. They gave us help, support, guidance.”
They pointed the Boyers to a couple of facilities in Colorado to speak with for getting more help with counseling and testing, but there were obstacles — often frustrating ones — to overcome before a diagnosis of autism was made.
“It was a fight, it was an ongoing fight,” T.J. said. “In Colorado, they told us we had to take gluten out of his diet, red dye 40, they said we shouldn’t have gotten him vaccinated, they put him on an anti-psychotic drug in second grade but he wasn’t diagnosed with autism. At that time he was only diagnosed with a sensory processing disorder and intermittent explosive disorder.”
They switched doctors because he wasn’t being tested for autism. They were on a waiting list for three years for one doctor for their son to be tested for autism, and because of that doctor’s workload the results were mixed up with those of another similar family.
“There were six mistakes in the first paragraph of her report, so the psychiatrist at Children’s Hospital in Denver ripped up the report and we were put on another three-year waiting list,” T.J. said. “They said they would expedite it if we went back to (the previous doctor), so we moved to Idaho two years ago this coming May. Our son was diagnosed with autism in five months at Innovative Health Care in Idaho Falls.”
She said Idaho Falls and Pocatello had more resources to deal with their son’s problem, they wanted land in a small town, and Blackfoot was a convenient place to live in between.
“In Colorado it was taking five hours just for going to one appointment, and we had two to three appointments per week,” T.J. said. “We had been fighting this for so long, when we got the report it was a sense of relief. It was something to hold on to, like now we can hit the ground running and get him help. Now we can finally start to help him.
“Before, they had him doped up on an anti-psychotic. Once we had the diagnosis and the right people in place and he was off the medicine, we got our son back. There’s the guilt of letting that happen, but we didn’t know what to do.”
There are many ups and downs in raising an autistic child, T.J. said. It’s almost like spinning a wheel on a daily basis when it comes to what’s happening with their child.
“On one hand it’s like a death, you’re mourning, or you’re celebrating the positive, more quirky things, his love, his compassion,” she said. “My son’s not going to be that baseball pitcher we thought he was going to be, but we love him just the same.”
She believes the cause of autism is genetics. There’s been a history of it on both sides of their family. She said people don’t see the behaviors until the child is three or four years old, and a typical diagnosis is around ages four or five.
“He is high functioning,” T.J. said of her son. “They used to call it Asperger syndrome, but they’re no longer using that term. He has excellent speech, he has a high IQ, he likes electronics, video games, (computer) coding. He can usually remember every single word you say. He said he can remember things from when he was four years old.”
Autism Friends of Bingham has 111 members on Facebook. The Boyers started the group after their son was diagnosed.
“We started the group because of isolation, we were looking for similar families, and we started doing things with the group,” T.J. said.
One of the things the group has gotten involved in is the Halloween Trunk or Treat, where they can go through an hour early because children with autism don’t do well in groups, Halloween is scary, and they could move at a pace the children could handle. Over 40 children have been involved in that activity.
“We had a kickoff November of 2019, that was when we realized we had the potential to do something,” T.J. said. “We focused in on what we want to do with the group.”
The Facebook page is private, questions are asked to gain membership. But it is growing.
“There’s a parent support group through Dawn Enterprises offering certified child care. It’s unheard of to have certified child care and have it be free for parents of autistic children,” she said. “We don’t have babysitters, we don’t have the money to pay for certified child care that we need.”
In the program, parents are welcome to bring their children and in a separate room the parents get the support they need. They usually have a topic that’s discussed, and questions are answered on things such as how to get the children help in schools.
There’s been a board game socializing group once a month to get the children away from devices or electronics and make friends. There’s been a moms’ coffee talk. The Blackfoot Movie Mill has provided a sensory movie where the sound is lowered, the lights are on, and children are welcome to talk, sing, dance, and move around. Bowling has been offered. They try to make the events private so the environment is controlled.
T.J. said Bingham Memorial Hospital has been a big sponsor, and there are discussions going on for getting a sensory calming tent for Celebrate Blackfoot, providing awareness and a chance to be in the public.
T.J. is trying to put together an autism awareness festival for April 25 at Jensen Grove.
“There are so many different aspects to autism and all the pieces look different,” she said. “Behaviors are not typical between any two people, my son’s behaviors are not the same as any other.”
She’s also promoting Autism Awareness Day April 2, asking every school in Bingham County to wear blue that day, and she said Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll has encouraged people at city hall to wear blue that day.
There is no such thing as a “typical day” when dealing with an autistic child, T.J. said.
“Some days there’s a hole in my wall because he doesn’t want to go to school, but then other days he’s asking when we’re going to leave because I’m taking so long,” she added. “Emotionally he’s seven. People don’t understand, but emotionally he’s in the second grade. If we don’t get a toy at the store he’s throwing a tantrum, but he has a college vocabulary.
“That’s what’s hard. As a parent, you feel judged, scrutinized, the old school mentality doesn’t work. He can’t handle his emotions because he doesn’t know what to do with them. He acts out with violence, others might just take off. You are on guard 24/7.”